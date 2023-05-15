@JeremyECrawford can you please explain the (Eldritch Invocations) as in the old rules it says you can pick 2 and each Lv you can switch. In XGTE it says at LV 2 you gain them to use. But for Lv ones you have to be at the Lv or the right Pact.
— Mega Man X (@ClassicMegaManX) February 4, 2018
Xanathar's Guide to Everything gives you new options to use with the Eldritch Invocations feature. How that feature works is explained in the Player's Handbook. #DnD https://t.co/hk1qySlz1d
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018