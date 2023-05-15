@JeremyECrawford can you posses more spell slots than you have in any given class? Specifically sorcerer points. Can you gain spell slot if you haven’t expended any yet or can you not gain more than the total amount of slots you have across all lvls?
— Heinous_Anus (@HeinousAnus1) March 9, 2018
Using Flexible Casting, a sorcerer can convert sorcery points into spell slots. The number of sorcery points you have is the only limit on the number of slots you can create in this way. (Remember that the slots go away when you finish a long rest.) #DnD https://t.co/tp1s4Ye16v
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 9, 2018