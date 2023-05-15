@JeremyECrawford Can a large creature fit in the extradimensional space of a rope trick or is the language of the spell specifically to only allow Medium (or smaller) creatures?
— DnD Sphinx (@DnDSphinx) January 4, 2018
The rope trick spell doesn't prohibit a Large creature from entering the spell's extradimensional space, since that creature takes up less space than the eight Medium creatures mentioned in the spell's description. #DnD https://t.co/LJ6Mz546gk
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018