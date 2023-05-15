@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Is there a reason why paladin requires 13 str to multiclass rather than choice of str/dex like fighter? — Sylvia (@EthelTheCutie) April 2, 2017

The ability prerequisites in multiclassing reflect the archetypal abilities for a class, as noted in the class's "Quick Build" section. #DnD https://t.co/iq4SOOai06 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 3, 2017

Then why is 13 Dex the only option for Ranger? The Quick Build notes Strength as an option as well. pic.twitter.com/eRxlc6ps8E — Mag Hartova (@theOctopigeon) April 24, 2018