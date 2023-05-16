@JeremyECrawford I understand your requirement to have the PHB open to the spell for spellcasting at the table. What about spell cards? I prefer book text, but I know I am biased. #dnd #spells #dming

As DM, I ask players to have the text of spells in front of them when those spells are in use at the table. I'm fine with that text being in the "Player's Handbook," on spell cards, or in a digital tool like @DnDBeyond. #DnD https://t.co/UyEz7ujFUr

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 10, 2018