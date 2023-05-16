@JeremyECrawford Does blindsight perceive physical phenomenon like fog and smoke? Is a creature inside fog heavily obscured to a creature that has blindsight? — Armando Doval (@armando_doval) March 22, 2018

Blindsight lets you perceive your surroundings, including environmental phenomena, yet a phenomenon that impedes only sight (it doesn't provide cover) doesn't work against blindsight. You'd essentially perceive a person in heavy fog as if they were surrounded by static. #DnD https://t.co/62oGh7bBnE — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 22, 2018

Does the rogue ability blindsense also work this way?#dnd — M Ing (@bladekuroda) March 22, 2018

The rogue's Blindsense feature doesn't confer blindsight. The feature has another effect, as detailed in its description. #DnD https://t.co/P7VPv1Qi3Y — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 22, 2018

I’ve been meaning to ask. Why do some beasts, such as some spiders and snakes, have blindsight instead of tremorsense? How is a snake or spider perceiving a flying invisible creature, for example? — Alphastream (@Alphastream) March 22, 2018

Hair on their arms detects flying creatures? I’m trying. Spiders don't have blindsight in D&D. You're probably thinking of the giant spider, a monster. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 22, 2018

This poisonous snake, for example. What sorcery is it employing to see the flying invisible halfling? pic.twitter.com/nGmhnc0bvG — Alphastream (@Alphastream) March 22, 2018