@JeremyECrawford My friends and I were talking on Monday about spells and the status effects that they create in regards to immunity would a slow spell affect a creature like a stone golem which is immune to paralyzation, petrification, and also can impose a slow affect also?
— Lance_S (@LanceSchantz) March 16, 2018
If a creature is immune to a condition, that immunity has no effect other than to protect the creature from that condition. #DnD https://t.co/aSGZ6wKpXj
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 16, 2018