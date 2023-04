@JeremyECrawford Via Raw are you able to play as a child, or would that be a homebrew thing?

You can play a person of any age in D&D, although the rules assume you're playing someone who is at least a young adult. It's up to the DM whether to alter a character as a result of being a child or an elder. #DnD https://t.co/stWhdpoqSD

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 19, 2017