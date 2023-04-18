@JeremyECrawford Hi!! Quick q: Trickery cleric uses Invoke Duplicity to cast spells from. The illusory image that ID creates is then counterspelled in the process of casting a spell; does the counterspell stop the spell cast, or fail as it's an illusion?
— Kane (@kanemals) March 13, 2018
Invoke Duplicity doesn't protect a cleric from being counterspelled if the person casting counterspell can see the cleric/illusion and the cleric is within 60 feet of the caster. #DnD https://t.co/6p6iCpv75r
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2018
Does seeing the illusion from Invoke Duplicity count as “seeing” the actual Cleric?
— BJ Nemeth (@BJNemeth) March 14, 2018
Seeing the illusion created by Invoke Duplicity isn't the same as seeing the cleric. However, seeing the illusion is sufficient for some things in the game, like counterspell, that are triggered by seeing processes (seeing the cleric casting a spell, for example). #DnD https://t.co/RUUWP5SrXC
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2018
One thought on “Invoke Duplicity, does the counterspell stop the spell cast, or fail as it’s an illusion?”