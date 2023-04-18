Invoke Duplicity, does the counterspell stop the spell cast, or fail as it’s an illusion?

@JeremyECrawford Hi!! Quick q: Trickery cleric uses Invoke Duplicity to cast spells from. The illusory image that ID creates is then counterspelled in the process of casting a spell; does the counterspell stop the spell cast, or fail as it's an illusion? — Kane (@kanemals) March 13, 2018

Invoke Duplicity doesn't protect a cleric from being counterspelled if the person casting counterspell can see the cleric/illusion and the cleric is within 60 feet of the caster. #DnD https://t.co/6p6iCpv75r — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2018

Does seeing the illusion from Invoke Duplicity count as “seeing” the actual Cleric? — BJ Nemeth (@BJNemeth) March 14, 2018