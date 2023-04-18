Hi sir. Question for you dased on you being a DM And Book writing.

In D&D How many times can a player Multiclass. There's no hard limit on how many times you can multiclass in 5e. As long as you can still gain levels and you meet the pre-requisites, you can gain a level in a new class. You could gain a level in every class if you really wanted to, though it wouldn't be a good idea.

— Armando Doval (@armando_doval) March 15, 2018