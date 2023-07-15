Would a monk's unarmed strikes count for Hunter's mark then? I thought they replaced weapon strikes but weren't actually melee weapons? — Darkest (@AeonNightmare) October 27, 2018

Every attack in D&D is either a weapon attack or a spell attack. If an attack isn't one of those types, it's the other. An unarmed strike isn't a spell attack. It is therefore a weapon attack. #DnD https://t.co/aktyYdQI2o — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2018

I understand what you are saying here for game purposes, but I think that the guiding principle is confusing. Couldn't you just as easily say, "An unarmed strike isn't a weapon attack. It is therefore a spell attack"? — Jonathan Chown (@ChownJonathan) October 27, 2018

An unarmed strike is a weapon attack because the rule on unarmed strikes says they're weapon attacks. #DnD https://t.co/07BmPRNCcy — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2018