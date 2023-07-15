"Just be happy your spellcaster is doing well!"

"Have you thought of playing a spellcaster?"

"Have your spellcaster waste action economy buffing you instead of doing what they want! [Fireballing]"

"I mean, come on, every dnd campaign shooould have magic items at some point!" — Connor Zielke, November 7, 2018

None of these answer the actual issue. In a vacuum, fighter needs magic items to stay on par with magic users. That is antithetical to bounded accuracy and 5e design philosophy. You can have 3 bards buff any class and make it good. The issue still needs addressing. On par with a magic user in which context? D&D isn’t played in a vacuum. Context is everything (environment, specific monsters, party composition, and more). — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2018

I can kind of see his point, so my question is why don’t fighters and barbarians gain the abillity for their attacks to count as magical for the purpose of overcoming resistance when both monks and circle of the moon druids get this benefit at level 6? Fighters and barbarians deal more damage on average than monks and druids do. An added bonus is that magic weapons are usually available, either in treasure or as a result of spells. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2018

On par in terms of usefulness in a late game encounter. Usefulness being the ability to efficiently contribute to combat. DND isn’t played in a vacuum, but it is designed in one, hopefully. Nothing would get done otherwise since every design choice can be refuted by some scenario Which sort of late-game encounter? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2018

One magic user and one fighter fighting the same creature with mundane resistances is completely skewed. The magic user can cast spells to deal with it. The fighter would NEED an item or to rely on a spellcaster. And the spellcaster doesn’t nearly rely on the fighter as much Resistances are meant to push a team to be resourceful and to rely on teamwork. That's the design intent. D&D is a co-op game. It's all about interdependence. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2018