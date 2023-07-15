@JeremyECrawford Does the Lucky feat allows the character to see the number on the enemy's die attack roll (made against him) BEFORE spending a Luck Point?

The Lucky feat allows you to spend a luck point to replace an attack roll made against you. That roll must occur for you to be able to replace it. The DM decides whether you see the number on the die. Typically, a DM tells you the total of an attack roll. #DnD https://t.co/yeXXJRU4jc

