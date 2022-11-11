@matthewmercer Will the dunamancy spells only be available for Wizards and the Echo Knight or will other spell casters have the opportunity to learn some of the spells?

Dunamancy is designed to be immediately available for the two Wizard subclasses in the book, but it also outlines how to include these spells for other spell casters as rewards or narrative goals (all up to the DM, of course, who can introduce them however they wish). https://t.co/G30eMcelWM

Also, how does String Theory play into this? Does the presence of Dunamancy and the Echo Knight (for example), mean that the echo’s are being pulled from their realities by force? Don’t those other “possible” realities continue to exist outside of this one? Depends on if you enforce String Theory within your D&D world. If you do, then you could consider them temporarily pulled from alternate timelines, then returned to where they once were none the wiser. Or the echoes are just shades taking your own form. 🙂

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 16, 2020