The secret suites in Suzail

I keep digging into Suzail and keep not finding things. Like Blackshield apartments (Court residence) on several maps but nothing else. Does this mean guests and dignitaries stay there? Court clerks? so many questions @TheEdVerse #Cormyr #ForgottenRealms #Dnd Visiting royals, nobles, and special envoys (highest-ranking clergy & diplomats) stay in special Palace suites. Lower-ranking visitors stay in ground-floor (& floor above) rooms in "Blackshields." Court clerks are given rooms there for their duration of their service. #Realmslore

This sounds like a big apartment complex! Do they offer any sort of amenities to the guests? room service? companionship? gym and pool? It is a big complex (4 floors of suites & an attic of servants' chambers and workshops, as well as a full cellar). There are heated baths at the rear of the ground floor, and a guest lounge with (what we would call serve-yourself-buffet) food and drink at all hours.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 29, 2022