Matt Mercer DM Tips: Getting Players to Roleplay

MATT: Hello! My name is Matthew Mercer.

I’m a voice actor, and the Dungeon Master

for Critical Role here on Geek & Sundry,

and welcome to today’s episode of GM tips.

Today’s theme: getting your players

to engage in more roleplay.

Now, I want to preface this with the idea

that you cannot force your players to roleplay.

Some just may not be comfortable with it.

Some may not be into this game for heavy RP,

and instead want more of a Diablo-like

kill shit, take loot experience–

and that’s totally fine, it’s totally great–

a little worrying, but totally great!

However, you can certainly engage them

with some of the following tips,

and you may be surprised which elements

they pick up and end up liking.

My first recommendation is to talk to your group

in advance about wanting to

actually RP more in the campaign.

You don’t want them being caught off-guard

with an aggressive change in GMing style

that asks more of them.

It puts them in a weird, awkward place

where they feel like they have to

perform more for you. You want it to be

natural and fun, so listen to them.

Engage with their eagerness,

and adjust your expectations accordingly.

Next, if the group is on board,

have them develop some written background stories,

or history about their character,

or general personality traits if they haven’t already.

I mean, not everyone has to write a

multi-page backstory, you just have to

have a half-page or one-page history

that helps them become more invested

in their character, if anything.

It aids them in finding elements of

their history and informing them of their

own personality traits, impulses,

and general reactions to elements they

may encounter throughout the campaign.

It’s a useful tool for anyone involved.

You can even award bonus experience

or some other small reward if you feel inclined

if you need just a little push to finish it–

which you will, because we’re all

human beings who are busy… and lazy…

I’m very lazy.

Some systems, like fifth edition

Dungeons and Dragons have a whole section

of the source book on characters, personalities,

and backgrounds that can be a great guide

to fleshing out a character’s personality–

or just rolling for it if you just don’t give a [beep].

Get comfortable enough with your early NPCs

and their dialogue points to try and engage

players with a lot of eye contact and direct gestures.

Do not read the entire encounter off the page,

because they’ll disengage immediately and

not really be willing to meet you on a level

that you’re not willing to meet them.

When you begin your endgame foray into upping

the RP with your players, you really need

to speak to them as the NPCs in the same nature

that you wish them to RP in return.

Make direct eye-contact with whichever

party member or members who are

leading that encounter. Lean in and gesture,

or point them when asking a question

for their character! Let them know

that they are in the moment, and

this is their moment to seize!

When a player begins to describe

the gist of their response instead of in-character,

gently remind them to try and respond

in-character, like, “Great! How would Durmans

ask that question to me, the jailer?”

or “Sure! And as those angry thoughts fill her mind,

how would Leila express that verbally?”

Now, players, sometimes a different or

silly voice can help. Textures, speaking

in a lighter place in your palate, or something

that’s a little different than your normal speaking voice.

Fun voices and accents are by no means

necessary for the game, but they can help

you as well as your fellow players and GM

separate your in-character dialogue from

your own thoughts and comments in the game.

Physicality helps too! Think of how different

your character would hold themselves

compared to you. Would they sit up straight,

broaden their shoulders– or curl up and

act like a crazy person?

Maybe they give giant, bombastic gestures!

You may find yourself physically embodying

your character in RP moments more often once

you think on these little details.

For all you GMs, you need to be patient.

For some players, it’s a really big step

in letting go of their own insecurities and embracing

the play that makes these games so wonderful.

Don’t expect a huge, sudden change.

It may just take a while– sometimes

a very long while, if at all. Be supportive.

Compliment players after a session for good

roleplaying and don’t scold them for any

missed moments or opportunities during the session.

Players, also be supportive to your

other players and willing to elevate your

less comfortable players.

Let them have the spotlight.

Pay attention to them when they’re speaking,

and back up their statements with your own

in-character moments: “Indeed!” or

“Exactly, Leila!” if they make a good point in RP.

Most of all, have fun! Even just the slightest

shift in this direction can lead to some of

the most immersive RP experiences,

but you have to make sure that all these

experiences are still fun for everyone involved.

That’s the key to the game,

and that’s the key to making your

players want to engage more on a roleplaying level.

Anyway, I hope these tips have

been useful to you at all.

I look forward to seeing you

somewhere on the Internet in the future.

