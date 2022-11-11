Matt Mercer DM Tips: Getting Players to Roleplay

<strong>THIS IS A AN AUTOMATIC CAPTION TEXT from YouTube, so it’s not “perfect”.<br /> My advice is to use it just to help people like me that are not english speaking, to understand the Video/Podcast</strong><br /> MATT: Hello! My name is Matthew Mercer.<br /> I’m a voice actor, and the Dungeon Master</p> <p>for Critical Role here on Geek & Sundry,<br /> and welcome to today’s episode of GM tips.</p> <p>Today’s theme: getting your players<br /> to engage in more roleplay.</p> <p>[music]</p> <p>Now, I want to preface this with the idea<br /> that you cannot force your players to roleplay.</p> <p>Some just may not be comfortable with it.<br /> Some may not be into this game for heavy RP,</p> <p>and instead want more of a Diablo-like<br /> kill shit, take loot experience–</p> <p>and that’s totally fine, it’s totally great–<br /> a little worrying, but totally great!</p> <p>However, you can certainly engage them<br /> with some of the following tips,</p> <p>and you may be surprised which elements<br /> they pick up and end up liking.</p> <p>My first recommendation is to talk to your group<br /> in advance about wanting to</p> <p>actually RP more in the campaign.</p> <p>You don’t want them being caught off-guard<br /> with an aggressive change in GMing style</p> <p>that asks more of them.</p> <p>It puts them in a weird, awkward place<br /> where they feel like they have to</p> <p>perform more for you. You want it to be<br /> natural and fun, so listen to them.</p> <p>Engage with their eagerness,<br /> and adjust your expectations accordingly.</p> <p>Next, if the group is on board,<br /> have them develop some written background stories,</p> <p>or history about their character,<br /> or general personality traits if they haven’t already.</p> <p>I mean, not everyone has to write a<br /> multi-page backstory, you just have to</p> <p>have a half-page or one-page history<br /> that helps them become more invested</p> <p>in their character, if anything.<br /> It aids them in finding elements of</p> <p>their history and informing them of their<br /> own personality traits, impulses,</p> <p>and general reactions to elements they<br /> may encounter throughout the campaign.</p> <p>It’s a useful tool for anyone involved.<br /> You can even award bonus experience</p> <p>or some other small reward if you feel inclined<br /> if you need just a little push to finish it–</p> <p>which you will, because we’re all<br /> human beings who are busy… and lazy…</p> <p>I’m very lazy.</p> <p>Some systems, like fifth edition<br /> Dungeons and Dragons have a whole section</p> <p>of the source book on characters, personalities,<br /> and backgrounds that can be a great guide</p> <p>to fleshing out a character’s personality–<br /> or just rolling for it if you just don’t give a [beep].</p> <p>Get comfortable enough with your early NPCs<br /> and their dialogue points to try and engage</p> <p>players with a lot of eye contact and direct gestures.</p> <p>Do not read the entire encounter off the page,<br /> because they’ll disengage immediately and</p> <p>not really be willing to meet you on a level<br /> that you’re not willing to meet them.</p> <p>When you begin your endgame foray into upping<br /> the RP with your players, you really need</p> <p>to speak to them as the NPCs in the same nature<br /> that you wish them to RP in return.</p> <p>Make direct eye-contact with whichever<br /> party member or members who are</p> <p>leading that encounter. Lean in and gesture,<br /> or point them when asking a question</p> <p>for their character! Let them know<br /> that they are in the moment, and</p> <p>this is their moment to seize!<br /> When a player begins to describe</p> <p>the gist of their response instead of in-character,<br /> gently remind them to try and respond</p> <p>in-character, like, “Great! How would Durmans<br /> ask that question to me, the jailer?”</p> <p>or “Sure! And as those angry thoughts fill her mind,<br /> how would Leila express that verbally?”</p> <p>Now, players, sometimes a different or<br /> silly voice can help. Textures, speaking</p> <p>in a lighter place in your palate, or something<br /> that’s a little different than your normal speaking voice.</p> <p>Fun voices and accents are by no means<br /> necessary for the game, but they can help</p> <p>you as well as your fellow players and GM<br /> separate your in-character dialogue from</p> <p>your own thoughts and comments in the game.<br /> Physicality helps too! Think of how different</p> <p>your character would hold themselves<br /> compared to you. Would they sit up straight,</p> <p>broaden their shoulders– or curl up and<br /> act like a crazy person?</p> <p>Maybe they give giant, bombastic gestures!<br /> You may find yourself physically embodying</p> <p>your character in RP moments more often once<br /> you think on these little details.</p> <p>For all you GMs, you need to be patient.<br /> For some players, it’s a really big step</p> <p>in letting go of their own insecurities and embracing<br /> the play that makes these games so wonderful.</p> <p>Don’t expect a huge, sudden change.<br /> It may just take a while– sometimes</p> <p>a very long while, if at all. Be supportive.<br /> Compliment players after a session for good</p> <p>roleplaying and don’t scold them for any<br /> missed moments or opportunities during the session.</p> <p>Players, also be supportive to your<br /> other players and willing to elevate your</p> <p>less comfortable players.<br /> Let them have the spotlight.</p> <p>Pay attention to them when they’re speaking,<br /> and back up their statements with your own</p> <p>in-character moments: “Indeed!” or<br /> “Exactly, Leila!” if they make a good point in RP.</p> <p>Most of all, have fun! Even just the slightest<br /> shift in this direction can lead to some of</p> <p>the most immersive RP experiences,<br /> but you have to make sure that all these</p> <p>experiences are still fun for everyone involved.<br /> That’s the key to the game,</p> <p>and that’s the key to making your<br /> players want to engage more on a roleplaying level.</p> <p>Anyway, I hope these tips have<br /> been useful to you at all.</p> <p>You can find more GM Tips here on geekandsundry.com.</p> <p>I look forward to seeing you<br /> somewhere on the Internet in the future.</p> <p>[Geek & Sundry musical theme]</p> <p>[fantasy music]</p> <p>