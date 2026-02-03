@mikemearls In the Polearm Master Feat, Pikes are not mentioned in the first benefit. Was this an oversight, or was it intentional?
— Chris Ames (@fangxiggy141) December 27, 2015
Versatile specifies it applies only to melee attacks. https://t.co/iP3P1fe4jM
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 28, 2015
One thought on “Why Pikes are not mentioned in Polearm Master Feat first benefit?”
It looks like this reply was meant for a different question: https://twitter.com/mikemearls/status/681548834166542337