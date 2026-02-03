Have you ever killed Jeremy Crawford?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD What about this one. Have you ever killed @JeremyECrawford in a campaign you ran?
— Todd Sampson (@fmacanadaguy) January 6, 2016
I have not. In fact, in my last campaign, Jeremy's character was the only one who didn't get killed at some point. https://t.co/5VEwuVwtTg
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 6, 2016
I do like to play a wizard fine-tuned for survival! https://t.co/NLBQBay6F3
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 6, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD Alex the Wizard?
— zoltar (@zolt4r) January 6, 2016
@zolt4r @ChrisPerkinsDnD Yes! Alex was my durable wizard.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 6, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD There're legends in "The Dungeon Master Experience" about the orphan Alex von Hyden and his purple dragon
— zoltar (@zolt4r) January 6, 2016