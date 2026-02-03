@ChrisPerkinsDnD any tips for running a game with 8 players?
— Benjamin Wilson (@shadowviolet) December 12, 2015
When combat occurs, put initiative scores on a board for all to see so players know when their turns are coming up. https://t.co/vHKb0QpUaE
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 12, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD DM'd my first session ever with friends on Monday and it was so amazing. 8 people are a bit much but still so much fun.
— WonderGnome (@RushdinSamie) December 13, 2015
Agreed, eight players can be tough. Four to six players is ideal for me. https://t.co/rqZ4wJSeWh
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 13, 2015