ey, Ed! Studying Finnish myths, I read that Kiputytto is seen as Loviatar’s sister (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kalma_(goddess)). Since Kiputytto existed in Toril as a god killed by Talona, is that partly why Loviatar torments Talona, or are Kiputytto and Loviatar unrelated in Toril? That’s indeed why Loviatar torments Talona (K and L were sisters in Toril). #Realmslore

Sooo… is Kiputytto back after the Second Sundering? Is she like Xvim – an echo? or is her divinity gobbled up by Talona? #realmslore questions are neverending! Kiputytto and several other deities were devoured and destroyed by Moander, as they returned to Toril. Making Moander more powerful…hence the Chosen fighting against him, behind the scenes. They have succeeded in deceiving him into breaking his alliance with Shar.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 14, 2022