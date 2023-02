Sage Advice on Encounter Building – Dragon Talk 1/15/18

[Music]

hello everyone and welcome to another

edition of sage advice I am great tito

and i am joined by do mr. jerry crawford

hello everyone how is it going

great great yes what’s the new year we

get to work on D&D what’s not to like

exactly except for all the other things

that are happening in the world but

we’ll ignore that for this next hour

while we talk about some fun stuff in

Dungeons and Dragons rules that we don’t

necessarily get from you know your sage

advice columns or things like that this

is a way for us to kind of investigate

different bigger topics in what is going

on with the mechanics and the intent of

the design behind them and today we are

going to talk about encounter building

yes indeed I immediately latched on to

you when you said challenge rating and

you’re like no it’s bigger than

challenge rating it’s like the the whole

idea but that’ll be a part of the

discussion too is what CR means for us

and and and how to interpret that and

use that when you’re building encounters

exactly right so what you want to start

to reach start with the first encounter

the first encounter of the third kind

the spaceship descends from the sky

there’s mashed potatoes that point you

to where you can meet the spell jammer

that will take you up into the

phlogiston and travel from faerun to

earth but wait that’s not what we’re

talking about today we should yeah now

you got like 50 people were like we

should talk about that right one of

these one of these days I will happily

do a spell jammer one yeah nice they’ve

talked about a lot on lorry should know

it’s it’s it’s fascinating

yeah well plus my home campaign is chock

full of airships and spell jammer type

craft so it’s near and dear to my heart

but encounters yes how do you counter

them which can certainly include

airships and creatures from beyond the

stars I like that you’re justifying the

tangent yeah I mean this is sort of the

the beauty in DND that in some ways D&D

is all tangent since since you can

encounter pretty much anything and the

encounter rules

in fifth edition which are expressed in

their most detailed fashion in the

dungeon masters guide are really there

to help DMS get a handle on how

difficult a combat encounter in

particular might be now we know that in

a game that has three main pillars

combat social interaction and

exploration in the just sort of normal

English sense of the word encounter you

can have other kinds of encounters I

mean you you know you can have a heated

argument with somebody you know a

diplomatic engagement of some kind you

can encounter something wondrous in the

wilderness but it did not involve battle

in any way when we talk about encounter

building we’re specifically zeroing in

on combat encounters and the whole

reason we have these rules is not

because there’s assumed to be a correct

way of building encounters that’s

actually one of the main things I wanted

to get across in this segment is there

is not one right way to do it there’s

not like some mystical formula if you

just add this and add this you’ll get

the most fun that your players will

level have exactly because because we

have all had experiences in D&D games

where the drunk goblin at the gate all

by itself could end up being more fun

than the carefully calibrated set piece

battle you know at the top of a tower

while there’s a vortex to Hell nearby

it’s like the drunk goblin if role

played well can be just as exciting even

if the numbers tell you this is not

really a challenge so so much in D&D is

about the story that’s brought to bear

the role-playing not only by the DM but

also by the players but you do often as

a DM particularly when you’re writing an

adventure preparing for a session have

this question that will pop into your

head and this is really the question

that the encounter building rules are

meant to answer and that is is this

going to kill them all

am i throwing too much at them and the

kitchen sink yes and so the encounter

building rules are really there for the

DM to try to suss out in advance is this

encounter going to be too dangerous now

you can also use the encounter building

rules to assess is it going to be super

easy is it going to be just right is it

going to be kind of hard or is it going

to be SuperDuper hard and probably kill

them all

the rules in the Dungeon Master’s guide

help you get a sense of of where in the

spectrum of difficulty and encounter is

likely to land yeah it really in the end

though is really just giving you a sense

and the reason why I say this is there

are so many variables that can come into

play in a D&D encounter you could have

an encounter where you face four ogres

and you’re standing on a road on you

know a wheat filled plane that encounter

is gonna play up very differently if you

met the same four ogres on a collapsing

bridge over a chasm of lava right with

occasional you know lava Jets shooting

up at you while you’re trying to fight

the ogres and not fall off the bridge to

almost certain death below so just

environmental factors can change how

difficult something will be in play we

also know that because of the

variability that we’ve built into the

game with things like critical hits and

the recharge abilities of certain

monsters that an encounter that you

could DM it with one group and because

of how the dice rolled for you it was

not too bad yeah the very next group if

you as DM your dice are on fire suddenly

that very same combat encounter could be

devastating right a great example of

this is our dragons have breath weapons

that use the recharge mechanic and many

of them will come back on a roll of a

five or a six in some cases just a six

on a d6 and you could have a group where

they just have rotten luck and that

breath weapon keeps

back and in that case that dragons gonna

be way more difficult than it would be

normally or the opposite can happen

where you know whether it not even just

by chance but like a good circumstance

or taking advantage of the circumstances

on the part of the player can you know

ruin a carefully crafted it you know a

tentpole encounter we’re like okay this

is going to be the big bad and someone

rolls a queer at crit someone has a

really great idea on how to sneak into

something and then all of a sudden all

that dramatic combat the you plan for

the next three hours gets diffused in 30

minutes exactly and the thing is that

variability we consider it to be a

feature not a bug of the game we assure

of everyone out there right right but

yeah but we we designed this variability

into the game partly for the sake of

narrative surprise not only for the

players but for the dungeon master

that’s a good point we’d love that not

even the DM can fully predict how

something is going to play out and that

makes it so that even the DM gets to

experience D&D as a game yeah without

some of these these little dice

surprises that occur in pretty much

every session of D&D it would be super

easy for DMS to predict and railroad

various outcomes because of that

variability even that question of will

the dragon be able to use its breadth

weapon a second time let’s the DM in on

that fun that the fun of just you’re

playing a game and you don’t even know

you’re the narrative you’re the narrator

of the story and you don’t even know

what’s going to happen next

yeah I think that point is lost for some

players who don’t realize that they want

their Dungeon Master to be these puppet

masters and and having all the answers

and they portray themselves that way I

mean I know as a dungeon master

sometimes I will make it seem like oh I

knew exactly was gonna happen when I had

no clue but you’re right there is that

nugget of fun for the dungeon master to

roll with the improv just as much as of

a dice roll and how it goes there’s as

much the players like to do that and I

is a DM love to really let myself have

fun with that game aspect

so one example of me doing this is any

time I’m running a monster with a

recharge ability i will almost always

roll the recharge die on the other side

of the DM screen so the players can see

it so that if they’re seeing that I

don’t I don’t even know that me guys and

that’s even better

a lot of the time I have the players

roll it because then it it really

changes the dynamic of basically it

gives them sometimes this terrible

feeling of weak cause it’s like if you

had just rolled better dead under number

generator you would have done better

yeah but it it it creates those improv

opportunities which I think often lead

to our favorite moments when playing D&D

sometimes it can lead to a spectacular

unexpected success and then it can also

lead to catastrophe right sometimes the

catastrophe in my mind is even better

than the spectacular success because I

think something something I like to talk

about and I know many other experienced

teams like to talk about is this notion

of leaning into failure of seeing

failure in a narrative game like D&D as

an opportunity to steer things in new

and wonderful directions to to have one

problem spawn other problems for the

heroes to try to solve or villains if

you’re playing a group you know a group

of rascals yes some tea parties are a

bunch of Rascals because there can be

definitely moments when you’re playing

where you you know you roll ahead can

you miss and you know I’m guilty of this

sometimes I miss something like okay I

just miss go to the next area by the law

but I love the moments when you describe

exactly how you missed and you’re right

that can often lead to just more

storytelling right if you just are like

okay I rolled this dice and I didn’t get

the number I hit

there’s no not a lot of narrative play

there right but if you say like oh I

swung my sword and I hit a barrel of oil

and that wheel is leaking all over the

floor you’re like that’s so there all

right well that’s more possibilities

maybe someone takes advantage it may be

take advantage of that you know and so

all of a sudden a failure becomes

something that makes the the dynamic of

the encounters so much more interesting

yeah and now when that that oil is is

oozing around the battlefield people are

like oh my god don’t cast burning right

or near it in a way to get them in the

enemies in the right situation to cast

it yeah exactly Wichita it’s way more

fun than I missed no guru the next goon

the next person right Yeah right

so the CR or the Chand rating is meant

to be a tool to you know even though

there is all this variance in how an

encounter will play out in real play to

at least give you the okay this is in an

ideal situation this is how difficult

this encounter is going to be for my

players yes so so the challenge rating

in in our monsters it basically what it

communicates to you on its own is that a

monster of a particular challenge rating

on its own will usually it’s not going

to wipe a group out if you have a group

of sort of a regular size which can run

anywhere between like three and six

characters and and I give a range there

because even though often in our rules

they’ll say the typical group is four

yeah or it’s fine if it’s five and six

is okay two and maybe three it that that

number shifts depending on the mix of

the group so let’s say you have a group

no one has a single healing ability

everyone has you know sort of their hit

points are in the basement they all you

know Kahn was there dump stat and they

are or they rolled for the hit points

and rolled horribly I sub-optimal party

yes it’s gonna say yes if you have a

suboptimal party you there could even be

five of you and suddenly you know what

what is actually not too hard for the

three or four person group as a

nightmare for you because of your mix so

there’s you know there’s a bit of a

range there but again if let’s say

typical group usually four to five

characters you look at the CR or even

six characters you look at the CR and

you think oh yeah this this CR

cr3 monster is not going to give a

third-level party too much trouble and

that’s really all it’s telling you it’s

not telling you this is gonna make a

satisfying fight it’s not telling you

everyone’s gonna have a lot of fun if

you if you do this because there’s so

much more art involved in again the

role-playing and the environment you use

really again all it’s telling you is how

likely is this thing to just kill them

all yeah and do so easily now it starts

getting trickier when you start adding

monsters together because it’s fairly

rare for a combat encounter to just be

one monster hmm unless it’s a legendary

monster wit and a legendary monster is

really designed to be sort of an entire

encounter in itself this is why

legendary creatures have their legendary

actions which they get to take at the

end of other peoples turns I mean

they’re really almost acting like a

group of monsters and that in that

situation exactly and we’ve designed

them as such that that you know it’s

like this this monster shows up and it’s

basically I’m a whole group of people

and I’ve got all these actions and I can

always do every turn right yeah but

about your come back to what you’re

saying about the three you know a sound

rating of three it’s your third level

party it shouldn’t be too hard but when

you add in another third level or a 3cr

monster how does that change it so

that’s it’s at that point you’re gonna

want to take a look at the rules in the

Dungeon Master’s guide where it it it

basically takes the monsters turns them

into hit point totals and says okay

total up these hit points

I’m sorry not high points experience

points and then compare that to the

levels of the the characters in the

party there are tables for you to look

at and it helps you gauge how difficult

a group of monsters is likely to be for

a party of a particular level now in

XANA thar’s guide to everything we

provide an alternative way of assessing

this and frankly i think it’s an easier

way because the the approach and the

Dungeon Master’s guide requires you to

do quite a bit of math and because not

only are you basically reducing all the

monsters to piles of a

P and then you compare those two levels

it then also introduces this notion of

once a party gets big enough that you

then also have to apply a multiplier to

deal with the with the fact that the

more player characters you have the less

difficult a certain group of monsters

become it also has the opposite of that

of the smaller your group gets then

there’s another multiplier which also

changes the difficulty you know I as a

DM created a spreadsheet that does all

of this for me but we realize not

everyone is going to want to have to do

all of these calculations so in XANA

thar’s guide to everything we have a new

set of tables where you can

cross-reference look up see our look up

the level of the characters and then it

just tells you you know this this number

of creatures of this CR is not going to

be too hard for this number of

characters of this level so it does a

lot of the math for you and then there’s

also a separate table specifically for

monsters you’re likely to meet by

themselves so usually that’s gonna mean

a legendary a legendary monster but

again it’s important especially for

people who are coming from third and

fourth addition to not mistake what

these encounter building guidelines are

telling them we’re not telling you you

know a correct encounter has this mix of

monsters a correct encounter is one that

people have a good time playing through

but that is actually the only measure of

did you build a good encounter was did

people have a good time if the answer is

yes you built a great encounter all

these rules are telling you is it’s

giving you an assessment in advance of

how likely a particular monster or group

of monsters is going to give your group

of a bunch of trouble right when we

design our adventures like tomb of

annihilation we use these guidelines not

to build our different encounters in the

adventure in a kind of highly scientific

way we use them to do exactly this test

and that is is this particular potential

combat encounter going to be harder than

we want it to be

because for a lot of our published

adventures will have broad difficulty

targets for different parts of the

adventure for example we might decide

that one chapter of one of our

adventures whether it’s tomb of

annihilation or storm Kings thunder or

cursive straud is really designed to be

not too much trouble for a group that

say like okay this chapter might be for

generally six level characters

characters of any level can go into that

chapter yeah but really what we’re doing

is just we want to ensure that if the

kind of optimal group is there it’s not

too much trouble and then of course if

you’re if you’re lower level or less

optimal the difficulty is going to start

going up and then if you’re higher level

or more optimal the difficulty is gonna

start going down yeah so it’s it’s

really for us again just a test for you

know we just want to make sure that this

thing that’s meant to be a challenge but

not a TPK is indeed a challenge and not

a total party kill yeah and that’s a

difficult thing to encapsulate in just

like okay this is the exact number that

you need to be in order to get that I

know some Dungeon Master’s I’ve seen

online or like oh my characters you know

my party was at X level but they they

really want to go to this place and how

do I tell them not to do that

you know because they won’t be okay and

I think there is the almost expectation

that the dungeon master won’t present

challenges or encounters that are too

far outside their there their level

right right in the expect expectation is

like oh they might my doesn’t matter is

not gonna try to kill me all the time

but there is something to be said about

like well that’s just you need to be

able to know that there’s lethal parts

of the the world that you cannot always

do or if you do you have to make sure

you’re very careful and you’re using all

that you can’t just go walk-in

willy-nilly and I think there’s

something in the open you know I mean I

guess we’re talk a little bit more about

like you know open style adventure

writing of you’re exploring a whole area

versus the more narrative of like okay

event event event event but I mean those

kind of play into it’s like you know

that’s why it’s harder for some don’t

just a manager to run sandbox campaigns

is because well how do i how do i deal

with that so a DM could certainly

whether it’s an adventure they’re

designing themselves or if they’re

taking one of our published adventures

and modifying it they could certainly

use the encounter building guidelines in

the dungeon masters guide or in Zanna

thar’s guide to adjust all the

encounters so that they are designed

specifically for their group of

characters and and these guidelines

would help the DM figure out roughly how

difficult a combat encounter is going to

be our are starting on some assumption

in fifth edition though is that the game

is pretty open-ended in sandbox II and

we often like particularly in our

published adventures dangling out the

possibility that you might wander into a

fight you can’t win yeah because we

don’t we don’t view the game as a series

of combat encounters that you are

expected to face in a predictable way

and then March off with a set amount of

experience points and treasure we viewed

the game as a set of potential combat

encounters some of what you might might

not turn into combat at all because you

might talk your way out of the problem

you might cleverly use a spell or the

environment or one of your class

features or an element of your

characters background to circumvent the

problem entirely and all of those to me

are our legitimate ways to handle the

many challenges that face adventurers in

D&D and often those non-combat ways can

be the most exciting when you write when

you figure out okay we can just avoid

this whole thing and I as a DM reward a

group that does that sort of

problem-solving just as much as a group

that fights its way through the problems

you know I’ll give just as much

experience points and I’ll try to make

it so that if there was a treasure

involved that there’s an opportunity to

gain treasure in some other way at a

later point right because the again the

point is moving the story forward having

a great time and solving problems

without we hope diem

getting too fixated on only one way

through the problem and that can include

not expecting always that people will

fight their way through something I

often like to having potential combat

encounters in an adventure particularly

one that I that I know I’ll be DMing

because then I can I can control what

happens at the table I often like having

ones in the path of the party that the

numbers tell me this is way difficult

this is if they try to fight their way

through this without negotiating without

fleeing this has a good chance of

destroying them not because I want to

destroy them it’s because I love the

sense of the world being living and

breathing that that often gives that

that reminds them that they’re not

they’re not in a sort of they’re not in

a video game like experience where

everything has sort of been pre

calibrated for them they’re in a living

world and they happen to wander into

this place that’s like oh boy and this

is too much and it’s often a great

opportunity to reveal something about

the setting it’s also a chance sometimes

to introduce NPCs or friendly monsters

that might show up to help them

sometimes if they do get themselves into

trouble I like to have an ally of their

show up and help them out because that’s

also another sign of being a living

breathing world but like hey they helped

that that high level cleric a while ago

who it turns out has been spying on them

and knew that they were getting into

trouble and sends help yeah so that also

it adds the storytelling it’s not it

doesn’t take away exactly

I often love to give warning so often as

I have to yes often quest giver quest

giving NPCs in my games will give cues

about the danger of something you know

and we’ll do some version of like are

you sure you want to go in there and you

know and click yes yeah like this is

this is what you might be facing you

know if you go in there and I’ve also

I’ve also made use a number of

over the years of DMing of you know as a

last-ditch effort of a fight starts that

I know the players cannot survive and I

will have some version of the NPC who

rides by and says some version of fly

you fools like because because again

there are other people in the world

especially if you’re not down in a deep

you know deep dungeon if you’re if

you’re up if you’re up in the wilderness

or you’re in a city area in your castle

there’s likely someone else in the world

knows what you’re up against yeah and it

was how dangerous it can be and and can

yell out you know are you crazy you know

get out of here you’re going to die or

to start off a fight with like a a bang

right yeah like you use the breath

weapon in the first rounds they know

exactly what they’re up against or

something like that so that it becomes

like okay no this is not just a you know

a dragon I use injured and ready to be

killed like no this is a dragon at its

height of its power and you’re all gonna

experience that right now yeah yeah yeah

that happened in my home game several

actually more than several sessions ago

the player characters wandered in this

mystical place through this portal that

allowed them to see a possible future

for the campaign and a possible outcome

should they fail in their great quest

and so they actually got a glimpse of

doomsday and they appeared in the midst

of this epic battle and they were on

this airship being attacked by an

ancient dragon and I really wanted to

drive home for them that like this is

not a place we were just gonna stand and

fight and so exactly as you say the

dragon first thing breathed and one of

the characters was almost instantly

killed and so my my players are

experienced they got the message loud

and clear they’re like we are getting

the hell out of here because this is not

a fight we can win that’s cool that’s

good signpost yes use the miraDry of

glad real to to show how terrible your

life will be if you go down that path

yes they ran out of that possible future

really fast don’t want to do that yeah

so so after all we’ve talked about here

then what are some

you know guidelines that you’ve used

that that makes an encounter memorable I

know you said like oh that’s the only

real measure is are people talking about

it is it did they have fun doing it

which I totally agree with then what are

what are some ways that you can use the

stuff it’s in our books as well as some

your personal ways to like alright

really spice up those encounters so one

one thing that I like to do is ramp

encounters up it it’s very easy and this

is a this is a fine way to start fights

where you basically you roll initiative

everyone is there and like if you’re if

you’re if you’re using miniatures you

know you’ve placed all the miniatures

out on the grid and fight I like to vary

that sometimes of having fights we’re

not all the combatants are there at the

start so I like that the rising tension

of the fight getting a little more

difficult as it goes along or less

difficult if it turns out the people

showing up or actually showing up to

help the player cow right yeah

because that’s that’s another thing that

I really love to play with is not just

your fighting might notify more foes

which happens quite a lot actually in

D&D adventures you know and in many

publish adventures even it will say

things like if you make too much noise

then the monsters in the next-door rooms

come running in yeah well particularly

cuz I run a lot of urban games I run

lots of a lot of adventures that take

place and also in wilderness areas but

then also in dungeons where there are

potentially friendly creatures as well

I’ll like sometimes for there to be a

chance for helpful people to show up or

for I also like when it comes to sort of

changing circumstances to have the

environment change over the course of a

fight whether you know it’s the classic

that you know the place is collapsing or

this portal is opening or you know

there’s some kind of timed element where

there is some MacGuffin in the room

where you know if it’s allowed if all

three gems light up over the you know

the course of the next few rounds then

something awful TM is going to happen so

again I liked I’m Dell

I also another way I actually introduced

this of circumstances changing is I love

having villains who inch they themselves

introduced complications a great example

of this is the villain who loves

monologuing so much that they say so

this the normal way of monologuing where

it basically you know the villain I’m

going to kill you yeah all the things

you’ve done let me list all of them

right now yeah and and then sometimes

will I give away part of the plot so

that’s the classic villain saying too

much so I do that sometimes

partly just cuz it’s fun but I also like

sometimes adding twists in the mists of

combat where over the course of

monologuing a villain might suddenly

plant a seed of doubt in the player

characters about why they’re fighting

this person hmm but particularly because

in my home game I often have multiple

villain groups like in my current game

there are at least four and if any of my

players are listening to this this is

actually a slight spoiler because I

think they have figured out there at

least two villain groups it actually

turns out there are four villain groups

you’re saying at least yes there could

be more we got more later and but the

villain groups are actually all at war

with each other

and some of them are less evil than

others in fact one of the villain groups

is not actually evil it just has goals

that are different and often opposing to

the player characters so I like to

sometimes if they’re up against a foe

have the foe let’s slip some piece of

information that plants a seed of doubt

of like wait a second this person might

not be as bad as we thought this is the

right should we even be fighting this

right yeah and then you have those great

moments of like okay let’s let’s let’s

redirect redirect because when you

realize suddenly the real Big Bad is

someplace else who might actually be

delighting in the fact that these two

that the player characters during my

rivals are taking each other out exactly

playing into their pants I also have a

group of villains called the priests of

OC boosts who are actually mentioned in

the curse of straud

who my players oh god do they hate them

and they’re supposed to I designed them

to be hated yeah they are they’re a

group of necromancer’s who have the sign

in burned somewhere on their body called

the mark of Elath on their God as Elath

on that when they die if this mark is

not destroyed after a certain number of

rounds it will illuminate and they will

come they will rather Auto resurrect as

some form of Undead and this just will

keep happening until the the mark is

destroyed so really that’s just a kind

of like fancy special effect for me to

add more monsters to an encounter right

and and so I like coming up with fancy

ways of more basically just some version

of more dude show up yeah but there were

many ways you can have more guys show up

and again have this amped up tension so

that not every fight is simply they here

are my pieces on this side here your

pieces on that side we roll through a

fight and we move on yeah which is

that’s perfectly acceptable and it’s

also good to have those sorts of fights

sometimes really what I’m where I’m

going with all of this it’s a variety is

great you want a mix of the encounters

that are kind of easy and

straightforward ones that are a bit more

complex ones with surprises if if only

as a DM to amuse yourself so you don’t

get bored that you’re always introducing

something that makes your players feel

that oh my gosh are we going to get

through this or it’s also great to

sometimes give them that feeling of food

this is a cakewalk we’ve got it yeah

there’s that idea they’re like you you

can feel powerful if you just you know

throw a bunch of minions were great for

this and fourth edition for that reason

we’re like oh you’re mowing through

these goblins that you know at first

level we’re a substantial threat to you

but now you know you’re at six level

they’re nothing and you one fireball it

takes rid of all of them and there’s

some times that builds that up and then

it’s great way to do that right before

the big bad that’s gonna be the big

dragon that’s gonna blow them out the

way so they feel real powerful and oh

wait by the way let me cut you down to

size right and all that – so and I love

that you bring that up

great storytelling involves as we know

showing not telling and I do really like

to show in a campaign occasionally that

the player characters have gotten more

powerful and and as you as you said it

is great to bring back foes they fought

before types of foes they fought before

who gave them trouble and now are easy

it’s such a satisfying way for the the

players to see oh yeah we did get more

powerful this yeah we’ve got it

because you you want as a DM to give the

players victories so that you can then

also give them a struggles and slip that

that carpet right out from under them

yeah exactly yeah you because again

every any good story has sort of this

rising and falling action then you know

where the the rising tension and then

you know the tension dissipates and

right it’s a roller coaster and there’s

the idea that you know we brought it out

of the beginning this conversation we’re

like if there’s a CR guidelines and

those are the ones that you need to

follow for every encounter to make sure

that they’re the exact amount of

challenge that will put players up

against the wall but won’t kill them

right and if you do that for every

single encounter then that isn’t doesn’t

have any tense moments anymore you like

you’re losing the the idea that okay

there’s going to be crests and Falls and

narrative tension will come and go and

so yeah there’s a danger you can fall

into two making you know perfectly

crafting encounters too much exactly

because if you do that if if you took

our encounter building guidelines and

said all right I’m gonna make my third

level group only go up against CR three

monsters there’s a good chance your game

is gonna start feeling a little

monotonous a little boring very it but

you know have some encounters that are

gonna be tougher have some encounters

that are going to be easier in the

encounter building guidelines and in

XANA thar’s guide in the dmg are there

to help you assess that beforehand but

it but again it’s not gonna be an exact

science um those are tools that you can

use in the craft of encounter building

yes and often you’re gonna find yourself

wanting to adjust difficulty on the fly

because and this is the beauty of having

a game that’s run by a dungeon master as

opposed to sand you know it’s not run by

the rulebook it’s run by the DM who can

see how things are actually going and

play in a room and yeah read see you

know we’ve talked about this before that

you know read your players see what

what’s causing them excitement what’s

fun for them you might have calculated

things in advance and thought okay this

encounter is gonna be really tough but

then in play because of the die rolls

and the decisions made it’s a cakewalk

for the the player characters sometimes

just give them the cakewalk

let them savor that victory other times

you can do things to make things a bit

more difficult on the spot one of the

easiest things DMS can do because I get

asked a lot you know well how can you

know if I see things are going too

quickly and it’s because sometimes that

easiness can be narrative ly

unsatisfying one of the easiest ways

that you can add a little difficulty a

kazakh combat that maybe it feels like

the group wants it to go on a little

longer is just raise the hip points of

the monsters in every monster there’s a

number of hit points

printed but then next to the hit points

in parentheses we give the hit the hit

dice of the monster and so if you’re

looking at parentheses you’re basically

seeing the potential range of hit points

for that creature it means you could go

lower and you could go higher so play

with that range DMS

look there and if you want if you want

your standard goblin to be a bit tougher

just look in the parentheses next to its

hit points and you’ll see that that

goblin could indeed go up a bit yeah and

it could also go down if you’d like to

let’s say you’d like to have monsters

that sort of pop like balloons the way

fourth edition style minions do will

then you know just bottom out the

monsters hit points because you know

again you have a range there in in

parentheses yeah and you can and because

here’s the thing the players are never

going to know you’re doing it

right hopeful you don’t have that one

player is like looking over your screen

and be like and but I bring this up

because it might be easy for a DM to

think well is that cheating or is that

fudging in some way and know what I’m

telling you is no that’s actually you’re

using the monster as intended if you

play with that hit point range yeah the

the number that appears as the number of

hit points for a monster and the monster

manual or Volos guide to monsters or in

one of our adventures is the average for

a monster of that type it but it is not

like the monster must you know must only

have that number of hit points to start

right you can vary so that and you can

also go the other way though to like if

a fight is taking too long it feels like

they’ve already kind of bested the the

strategies needed to make it happen and

you know you’re like three rounds left

at the current thing to get all the

monsters hit boys down just lop them off

exactly because you can go it’s the if

that’s the average you can go at a

lesser number and then you’re

everybody’s happy like oh yeah we did it

and you defeated the monster yes yep

yeah cuz because I’m sure every DM has

had that experience or sometimes it’s

exciting that that monster has only one

hit point left and everyone’s going to

enjoy that extra round of combat that’s

now necessary to shave away that one hit

point yeah but then there are those

other times where the person does this

awesome blow they describe it really

well but because of their role their hit

is going to leave the monster with one

hit point and many DMS I know have just

made that one hit point quietly

disappear and said the monster dies

never exist it never existed a

Schrodinger’s hit points alright and and

again dm’s when you do it you’re not

cheating because our monsters are built

for you to have some flexibility yeah

when it comes to how many hit points and

now it comes down to what you said like

what is the what is the guideline for

whether an encounter is is a successful

or not was it fun was it fun now one

thing I also want to talk about before

we close is this question of what’s the

right number of combat encounters in the

adventuring day this is a this is a

question

get sometimes the Dungeon Master’s guide

has a section about the what what’s

called the adventuring day and it

mentions that a typical party can

withstand six to eight encounters before

they’re gonna need a long rest this this

bid in the Dungeon Master’s guide

sometimes gets misread as saying sort of

a correct adventuring day has six to

eight encounters that is not the intent

of that text really again all that text

is telling you is if you’re curious DM

about how much can they take in a day

six to eight encounters is the limit now

this is assuming that they are

encounters of sort of typical difficulty

if they’re all cake walks well then you

know a party might be able to take more

yeah but a typical group up up against

you know average difficulty combat

encounters is gonna tuck her out around

six to eight encounters again we do not

design the game thinking the correct

adventuring day as sixteen encounters

like because many adventuring days might

have only one some will have three some

will have four that’s fine

those are all legitimate ways to

construct a D&D adventure that’s six to

eight numbers just basically the ones

that where resources begin like spells

and consumable things will start to get

low yes exactly yeah exactly and then we

also tell you that you know in

especially in an adventuring day that

that runs on that long you’re then a

group is also likely to have one or two

short rests but that’s again highly

variable and that’s fine the game is is

designed to accommodate that variability

well that’s why I only schedule six to

eight meetings per day is because that’s

the limit I can only have six to eight

encounters in my my working day right

tell my boss I’m like no I’m sorry I

can’t have any more the workday only

take that sounds like I didn’t even get

a short rest I know have you been

trapped in this room the whole time

this is only my fourth encounter of the

day so I think I’m okay it’s been a

great

I’m talking to you those were there was

a great nuggets of sage advice if people

want to get in touch with you and ask

you more about encounter building or

anything but the D&D 5th edition rules

how can I do so best way is on Twitter

where I can be reached at Jeremy eke raw

furred awesome I am at Gregg Tito you

can ask me some of those things and

maybe if Jamie’s busy I’ll walk him over

to him and do these things called

letters that’s crazy

but thank you very much for listening

we’ll be back with another different

segment in next week okay thanks bye

everyone

all right twitch folks we’ve got done a

couple minutes early so we might be able

to take maybe just one and then we gotta

do some tests here so I think we’re

gonna do one really good question from

the the chat group we don’t have time to

do in a whole other segment obviously

right we always try like oh we can do

two or three segments at one thing but

no we use talking lock yeah we are so

chatty we want to make sure we get to

all the topics of the topic though right

no and it’s fun to talk about D&D it’s

true right exactly so when in one of

these days we’re gonna do like a whole

day I’m just you and me see then I would

get boring too like you tell about the

variety yeah it makes sense so this is

an interesting question I’m not really

sure what it means but it’s from stabby

row games I found that working as a

business analyst has helped me as a DM

do you use any UML diagrams like

sequence diagrams in your campaigns you

know what a UML diagram well if if the

questions referring to you know

different ways to do flowcharts and

whatnot or you know you can do sort of

decision trees then sometimes yes I do

do that particularly if I create a very

complex plotline I will sometimes like

to visualize it in advance to see how

things might flow and to make sure the

the decision points in the campaign are

clear to me but honestly in most

campaigns I leave so much up to the

decisions the players are going to make

that I do

of planning and course correction before

each session mmm because I’m a big

believer in preparing as little as

possible so you like before a campaign

right because yeah you can’t it’s you

get to railroad e if you do too much

exactly right exactly but you sometimes

ya doing doing some form of flowchart

it’s some form of visualization can be a

really powerful way to see how the

pieces of something fit together yeah

you UML as a unified modeling language

and it’s a general-purpose developmental

modeling language in the field of

software engineering that’s intended to

provide a standard way to visualize the

design of a system hmm fascinating I

didn’t know that at all so now now I

feel like I’ve learned something from

from you guys so thank you for that is

that where the flowchart for storm Kings

Thunder and tomb of annihilation kind of

that page that kind of was like oh

here’s how it kind of maps yeah because

we had we had gotten feedback before

working on storm Kings Thunder that some

of our adventures were quite complex and

people like help me I can’t visualize

give a give us some visual cues so I

thought with storm Kings Thunder how

about we do a flow chart early on so

that people have a visual for how they

might walk through the what is

admittedly a complex epoch for people to

adventure through yeah and I think that

helped I’ve got a lot of good feedback

from that from people just be like

alright this makes especially when it’s

so sandbox II you know and there’s so

many different things you can do at

least you can have a representation of

like oh if you’re doing this thing you

should be at this level and even though

we can throw all that out and as we just

talked about in that in that segment but

at least it’s like a visualization that

makes sense to most people so yeah that

I think it’s super helpful and you know

when the what’s prepare you know if we

were like oh they’re gonna do this well

read these two chapters that I know kind

of where they might end up going the

another thing I’ll say about preparation

for sessions and for a whole campaign is

I’ve mentioned before to people that I

do almost all of my camp in prep in

Microsoft OneNote

one reason I do that is I can access it

on all my devices and computers also I

love it because you can write all the

notes in discreet boxes which you can

then drag around which gives you a lot

of flexibility for like when things

happen in a different order than you

expected or miss Marri or this this

encounter you designed to happen here

the players had their characters route

right around it well then I just pluck

up that whole little note and place it

someplace else and I’ll reuse that get

to that later right exactly huh I wonder

if I’ve never used any of those like

Evernote or OneNote to things like that

but I’ve heard people using them for

script writing for that reason to where

you know can write a seam and then you

can change where it goes the order of

things very quickly and easier yeah

that’s makes sense yeah I know again

what OneNote in particular is fantastic

for this and it means I basically have

all of my campaign notes accessible to

me as long as I’m here phone on my phone

yeah I’m just crazy ya know it means any

where I am if I suddenly have an idea

for my campaign I can just open up one

note on my phone and yeah quickly jot

down my notes

well I’m accessing OneNote right now

with my retina projector from the chip

that is running it so once we get there

that’ll be even better right all right

well thank you guys so much we’re gonna

take a quick break now do some prepping

for the interview we’re gonna have to

Skype callers coming in Shelly and I

will be speaking to Claire Hoffman and

Travis Woodall from the DND adventurers

League very soon that’s gonna be very

exciting I can’t wait all right thanks

everybody we’ll be back in a couple

minutes

