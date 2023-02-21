Sage Advice on Encounter Building – Dragon Talk 1/15/18

[Music]</p> <p>hello everyone and welcome to another</p> <p>edition of sage advice I am great tito</p> <p>and i am joined by do mr. jerry crawford</p> <p>hello everyone how is it going</p> <p>great great yes what’s the new year we</p> <p>get to work on D&D what’s not to like</p> <p>exactly except for all the other things</p> <p>that are happening in the world but</p> <p>we’ll ignore that for this next hour</p> <p>while we talk about some fun stuff in</p> <p>Dungeons and Dragons rules that we don’t</p> <p>necessarily get from you know your sage</p> <p>advice columns or things like that this</p> <p>is a way for us to kind of investigate</p> <p>different bigger topics in what is going</p> <p>on with the mechanics and the intent of</p> <p>the design behind them and today we are</p> <p>going to talk about encounter building</p> <p>yes indeed I immediately latched on to</p> <p>you when you said challenge rating and</p> <p>you’re like no it’s bigger than</p> <p>challenge rating it’s like the the whole</p> <p>idea but that’ll be a part of the</p> <p>discussion too is what CR means for us</p> <p>and and and how to interpret that and</p> <p>use that when you’re building encounters</p> <p>exactly right so what you want to start</p> <p>to reach start with the first encounter</p> <p>the first encounter of the third kind</p> <p>the spaceship descends from the sky</p> <p>there’s mashed potatoes that point you</p> <p>to where you can meet the spell jammer</p> <p>that will take you up into the</p> <p>phlogiston and travel from faerun to</p> <p>earth but wait that’s not what we’re</p> <p>talking about today we should yeah now</p> <p>you got like 50 people were like we</p> <p>should talk about that right one of</p> <p>these one of these days I will happily</p> <p>do a spell jammer one yeah nice they’ve</p> <p>talked about a lot on lorry should know</p> <p>it’s it’s it’s fascinating</p> <p>yeah well plus my home campaign is chock</p> <p>full of airships and spell jammer type</p> <p>craft so it’s near and dear to my heart</p> <p>but encounters yes how do you counter</p> <p>them which can certainly include</p> <p>airships and creatures from beyond the</p> <p>stars I like that you’re justifying the</p> <p>tangent yeah I mean this is sort of the</p> <p>the beauty in DND that in some ways D&D</p> <p>is all tangent since since you can</p> <p>encounter pretty much anything and the</p> <p>encounter rules</p> <p>in fifth edition which are expressed in</p> <p>their most detailed fashion in the</p> <p>dungeon masters guide are really there</p> <p>to help DMS get a handle on how</p> <p>difficult a combat encounter in</p> <p>particular might be now we know that in</p> <p>a game that has three main pillars</p> <p>combat social interaction and</p> <p>exploration in the just sort of normal</p> <p>English sense of the word encounter you</p> <p>can have other kinds of encounters I</p> <p>mean you you know you can have a heated</p> <p>argument with somebody you know a</p> <p>diplomatic engagement of some kind you</p> <p>can encounter something wondrous in the</p> <p>wilderness but it did not involve battle</p> <p>in any way when we talk about encounter</p> <p>building we’re specifically zeroing in</p> <p>on combat encounters and the whole</p> <p>reason we have these rules is not</p> <p>because there’s assumed to be a correct</p> <p>way of building encounters that’s</p> <p>actually one of the main things I wanted</p> <p>to get across in this segment is there</p> <p>is not one right way to do it there’s</p> <p>not like some mystical formula if you</p> <p>just add this and add this you’ll get</p> <p>the most fun that your players will</p> <p>level have exactly because because we</p> <p>have all had experiences in D&D games</p> <p>where the drunk goblin at the gate all</p> <p>by itself could end up being more fun</p> <p>than the carefully calibrated set piece</p> <p>battle you know at the top of a tower</p> <p>while there’s a vortex to Hell nearby</p> <p>it’s like the drunk goblin if role</p> <p>played well can be just as exciting even</p> <p>if the numbers tell you this is not</p> <p>really a challenge so so much in D&D is</p> <p>about the story that’s brought to bear</p> <p>the role-playing not only by the DM but</p> <p>also by the players but you do often as</p> <p>a DM particularly when you’re writing an</p> <p>adventure preparing for a session have</p> <p>this question that will pop into your</p> <p>head and this is really the question</p> <p>that the encounter building rules are</p> <p>meant to answer and that is is this</p> <p>going to kill them all</p> <p>am i throwing too much at them and the</p> <p>kitchen sink yes and so the encounter</p> <p>building rules are really there for the</p> <p>DM to try to suss out in advance is this</p> <p>encounter going to be too dangerous now</p> <p>you can also use the encounter building</p> <p>rules to assess is it going to be super</p> <p>easy is it going to be just right is it</p> <p>going to be kind of hard or is it going</p> <p>to be SuperDuper hard and probably kill</p> <p>them all</p> <p>the rules in the Dungeon Master’s guide</p> <p>help you get a sense of of where in the</p> <p>spectrum of difficulty and encounter is</p> <p>likely to land yeah it really in the end</p> <p>though is really just giving you a sense</p> <p>and the reason why I say this is there</p> <p>are so many variables that can come into</p> <p>play in a D&D encounter you could have</p> <p>an encounter where you face four ogres</p> <p>and you’re standing on a road on you</p> <p>know a wheat filled plane that encounter</p> <p>is gonna play up very differently if you</p> <p>met the same four ogres on a collapsing</p> <p>bridge over a chasm of lava right with</p> <p>occasional you know lava Jets shooting</p> <p>up at you while you’re trying to fight</p> <p>the ogres and not fall off the bridge to</p> <p>almost certain death below so just</p> <p>environmental factors can change how</p> <p>difficult something will be in play we</p> <p>also know that because of the</p> <p>variability that we’ve built into the</p> <p>game with things like critical hits and</p> <p>the recharge abilities of certain</p> <p>monsters that an encounter that you</p> <p>could DM it with one group and because</p> <p>of how the dice rolled for you it was</p> <p>not too bad yeah the very next group if</p> <p>you as DM your dice are on fire suddenly</p> <p>that very same combat encounter could be</p> <p>devastating right a great example of</p> <p>this is our dragons have breath weapons</p> <p>that use the recharge mechanic and many</p> <p>of them will come back on a roll of a</p> <p>five or a six in some cases just a six</p> <p>on a d6 and you could have a group where</p> <p>they just have rotten luck and that</p> <p>breath weapon keeps</p> <p>back and in that case that dragons gonna</p> <p>be way more difficult than it would be</p> <p>normally or the opposite can happen</p> <p>where you know whether it not even just</p> <p>by chance but like a good circumstance</p> <p>or taking advantage of the circumstances</p> <p>on the part of the player can you know</p> <p>ruin a carefully crafted it you know a</p> <p>tentpole encounter we’re like okay this</p> <p>is going to be the big bad and someone</p> <p>rolls a queer at crit someone has a</p> <p>really great idea on how to sneak into</p> <p>something and then all of a sudden all</p> <p>that dramatic combat the you plan for</p> <p>the next three hours gets diffused in 30</p> <p>minutes exactly and the thing is that</p> <p>variability we consider it to be a</p> <p>feature not a bug of the game we assure</p> <p>of everyone out there right right but</p> <p>yeah but we we designed this variability</p> <p>into the game partly for the sake of</p> <p>narrative surprise not only for the</p> <p>players but for the dungeon master</p> <p>that’s a good point we’d love that not</p> <p>even the DM can fully predict how</p> <p>something is going to play out and that</p> <p>makes it so that even the DM gets to</p> <p>experience D&D as a game yeah without</p> <p>some of these these little dice</p> <p>surprises that occur in pretty much</p> <p>every session of D&D it would be super</p> <p>easy for DMS to predict and railroad</p> <p>various outcomes because of that</p> <p>variability even that question of will</p> <p>the dragon be able to use its breadth</p> <p>weapon a second time let’s the DM in on</p> <p>that fun that the fun of just you’re</p> <p>playing a game and you don’t even know</p> <p>you’re the narrative you’re the narrator</p> <p>of the story and you don’t even know</p> <p>what’s going to happen next</p> <p>yeah I think that point is lost for some</p> <p>players who don’t realize that they want</p> <p>their Dungeon Master to be these puppet</p> <p>masters and and having all the answers</p> <p>and they portray themselves that way I</p> <p>mean I know as a dungeon master</p> <p>sometimes I will make it seem like oh I</p> <p>knew exactly was gonna happen when I had</p> <p>no clue but you’re right there is that</p> <p>nugget of fun for the dungeon master to</p> <p>roll with the improv just as much as of</p> <p>a dice roll and how it goes there’s as</p> <p>much the players like to do that and I</p> <p>is a DM love to really let myself have</p> <p>fun with that game aspect</p> <p>so one example of me doing this is any</p> <p>time I’m running a monster with a</p> <p>recharge ability i will almost always</p> <p>roll the recharge die on the other side</p> <p>of the DM screen so the players can see</p> <p>it so that if they’re seeing that I</p> <p>don’t I don’t even know that me guys and</p> <p>that’s even better</p> <p>a lot of the time I have the players</p> <p>roll it because then it it really</p> <p>changes the dynamic of basically it</p> <p>gives them sometimes this terrible</p> <p>feeling of weak cause it’s like if you</p> <p>had just rolled better dead under number</p> <p>generator you would have done better</p> <p>yeah but it it it creates those improv</p> <p>opportunities which I think often lead</p> <p>to our favorite moments when playing D&D</p> <p>sometimes it can lead to a spectacular</p> <p>unexpected success and then it can also</p> <p>lead to catastrophe right sometimes the</p> <p>catastrophe in my mind is even better</p> <p>than the spectacular success because I</p> <p>think something something I like to talk</p> <p>about and I know many other experienced</p> <p>teams like to talk about is this notion</p> <p>of leaning into failure of seeing</p> <p>failure in a narrative game like D&D as</p> <p>an opportunity to steer things in new</p> <p>and wonderful directions to to have one</p> <p>problem spawn other problems for the</p> <p>heroes to try to solve or villains if</p> <p>you’re playing a group you know a group</p> <p>of rascals yes some tea parties are a</p> <p>bunch of Rascals because there can be</p> <p>definitely moments when you’re playing</p> <p>where you you know you roll ahead can</p> <p>you miss and you know I’m guilty of this</p> <p>sometimes I miss something like okay I</p> <p>just miss go to the next area by the law</p> <p>but I love the moments when you describe</p> <p>exactly how you missed and you’re right</p> <p>that can often lead to just more</p> <p>storytelling right if you just are like</p> <p>okay I rolled this dice and I didn’t get</p> <p>the number I hit</p> <p>there’s no not a lot of narrative play</p> <p>there right but if you say like oh I</p> <p>swung my sword and I hit a barrel of oil</p> <p>and that wheel is leaking all over the</p> <p>floor you’re like that’s so there all</p> <p>right well that’s more possibilities</p> <p>maybe someone takes advantage it may be</p> <p>take advantage of that you know and so</p> <p>all of a sudden a failure becomes</p> <p>something that makes the the dynamic of</p> <p>the encounters so much more interesting</p> <p>yeah and now when that that oil is is</p> <p>oozing around the battlefield people are</p> <p>like oh my god don’t cast burning right</p> <p>or near it in a way to get them in the</p> <p>enemies in the right situation to cast</p> <p>it yeah exactly Wichita it’s way more</p> <p>fun than I missed no guru the next goon</p> <p>the next person right Yeah right</p> <p>so the CR or the Chand rating is meant</p> <p>to be a tool to you know even though</p> <p>there is all this variance in how an</p> <p>encounter will play out in real play to</p> <p>at least give you the okay this is in an</p> <p>ideal situation this is how difficult</p> <p>this encounter is going to be for my</p> <p>players yes so so the challenge rating</p> <p>in in our monsters it basically what it</p> <p>communicates to you on its own is that a</p> <p>monster of a particular challenge rating</p> <p>on its own will usually it’s not going</p> <p>to wipe a group out if you have a group</p> <p>of sort of a regular size which can run</p> <p>anywhere between like three and six</p> <p>characters and and I give a range there</p> <p>because even though often in our rules</p> <p>they’ll say the typical group is four</p> <p>yeah or it’s fine if it’s five and six</p> <p>is okay two and maybe three it that that</p> <p>number shifts depending on the mix of</p> <p>the group so let’s say you have a group</p> <p>no one has a single healing ability</p> <p>everyone has you know sort of their hit</p> <p>points are in the basement they all you</p> <p>know Kahn was there dump stat and they</p> <p>are or they rolled for the hit points</p> <p>and rolled horribly I sub-optimal party</p> <p>yes it’s gonna say yes if you have a</p> <p>suboptimal party you there could even be</p> <p>five of you and suddenly you know what</p> <p>what is actually not too hard for the</p> <p>three or four person group as a</p> <p>nightmare for you because of your mix so</p> <p>there’s you know there’s a bit of a</p> <p>range there but again if let’s say</p> <p>typical group usually four to five</p> <p>characters you look at the CR or even</p> <p>six characters you look at the CR and</p> <p>you think oh yeah this this CR</p> <p>cr3 monster is not going to give a</p> <p>third-level party too much trouble and</p> <p>that’s really all it’s telling you it’s</p> <p>not telling you this is gonna make a</p> <p>satisfying fight it’s not telling you</p> <p>everyone’s gonna have a lot of fun if</p> <p>you if you do this because there’s so</p> <p>much more art involved in again the</p> <p>role-playing and the environment you use</p> <p>really again all it’s telling you is how</p> <p>likely is this thing to just kill them</p> <p>all yeah and do so easily now it starts</p> <p>getting trickier when you start adding</p> <p>monsters together because it’s fairly</p> <p>rare for a combat encounter to just be</p> <p>one monster hmm unless it’s a legendary</p> <p>monster wit and a legendary monster is</p> <p>really designed to be sort of an entire</p> <p>encounter in itself this is why</p> <p>legendary creatures have their legendary</p> <p>actions which they get to take at the</p> <p>end of other peoples turns I mean</p> <p>they’re really almost acting like a</p> <p>group of monsters and that in that</p> <p>situation exactly and we’ve designed</p> <p>them as such that that you know it’s</p> <p>like this this monster shows up and it’s</p> <p>basically I’m a whole group of people</p> <p>and I’ve got all these actions and I can</p> <p>always do every turn right yeah but</p> <p>about your come back to what you’re</p> <p>saying about the three you know a sound</p> <p>rating of three it’s your third level</p> <p>party it shouldn’t be too hard but when</p> <p>you add in another third level or a 3cr</p> <p>monster how does that change it so</p> <p>that’s it’s at that point you’re gonna</p> <p>want to take a look at the rules in the</p> <p>Dungeon Master’s guide where it it it</p> <p>basically takes the monsters turns them</p> <p>into hit point totals and says okay</p> <p>total up these hit points</p> <p>I’m sorry not high points experience</p> <p>points and then compare that to the</p> <p>levels of the the characters in the</p> <p>party there are tables for you to look</p> <p>at and it helps you gauge how difficult</p> <p>a group of monsters is likely to be for</p> <p>a party of a particular level now in</p> <p>XANA thar’s guide to everything we</p> <p>provide an alternative way of assessing</p> <p>this and frankly i think it’s an easier</p> <p>way because the the approach and the</p> <p>Dungeon Master’s guide requires you to</p> <p>do quite a bit of math and because not</p> <p>only are you basically reducing all the</p> <p>monsters to piles of a</p> <p>P and then you compare those two levels</p> <p>it then also introduces this notion of</p> <p>once a party gets big enough that you</p> <p>then also have to apply a multiplier to</p> <p>deal with the with the fact that the</p> <p>more player characters you have the less</p> <p>difficult a certain group of monsters</p> <p>become it also has the opposite of that</p> <p>of the smaller your group gets then</p> <p>there’s another multiplier which also</p> <p>changes the difficulty you know I as a</p> <p>DM created a spreadsheet that does all</p> <p>of this for me but we realize not</p> <p>everyone is going to want to have to do</p> <p>all of these calculations so in XANA</p> <p>thar’s guide to everything we have a new</p> <p>set of tables where you can</p> <p>cross-reference look up see our look up</p> <p>the level of the characters and then it</p> <p>just tells you you know this this number</p> <p>of creatures of this CR is not going to</p> <p>be too hard for this number of</p> <p>characters of this level so it does a</p> <p>lot of the math for you and then there’s</p> <p>also a separate table specifically for</p> <p>monsters you’re likely to meet by</p> <p>themselves so usually that’s gonna mean</p> <p>a legendary a legendary monster but</p> <p>again it’s important especially for</p> <p>people who are coming from third and</p> <p>fourth addition to not mistake what</p> <p>these encounter building guidelines are</p> <p>telling them we’re not telling you you</p> <p>know a correct encounter has this mix of</p> <p>monsters a correct encounter is one that</p> <p>people have a good time playing through</p> <p>but that is actually the only measure of</p> <p>did you build a good encounter was did</p> <p>people have a good time if the answer is</p> <p>yes you built a great encounter all</p> <p>these rules are telling you is it’s</p> <p>giving you an assessment in advance of</p> <p>how likely a particular monster or group</p> <p>of monsters is going to give your group</p> <p>of a bunch of trouble right when we</p> <p>design our adventures like tomb of</p> <p>annihilation we use these guidelines not</p> <p>to build our different encounters in the</p> <p>adventure in a kind of highly scientific</p> <p>way we use them to do exactly this test</p> <p>and that is is this particular potential</p> <p>combat encounter going to be harder than</p> <p>we want it to be</p> <p>because for a lot of our published</p> <p>adventures will have broad difficulty</p> <p>targets for different parts of the</p> <p>adventure for example we might decide</p> <p>that one chapter of one of our</p> <p>adventures whether it’s tomb of</p> <p>annihilation or storm Kings thunder or</p> <p>cursive straud is really designed to be</p> <p>not too much trouble for a group that</p> <p>say like okay this chapter might be for</p> <p>generally six level characters</p> <p>characters of any level can go into that</p> <p>chapter yeah but really what we’re doing</p> <p>is just we want to ensure that if the</p> <p>kind of optimal group is there it’s not</p> <p>too much trouble and then of course if</p> <p>you’re if you’re lower level or less</p> <p>optimal the difficulty is going to start</p> <p>going up and then if you’re higher level</p> <p>or more optimal the difficulty is gonna</p> <p>start going down yeah so it’s it’s</p> <p>really for us again just a test for you</p> <p>know we just want to make sure that this</p> <p>thing that’s meant to be a challenge but</p> <p>not a TPK is indeed a challenge and not</p> <p>a total party kill yeah and that’s a</p> <p>difficult thing to encapsulate in just</p> <p>like okay this is the exact number that</p> <p>you need to be in order to get that I</p> <p>know some Dungeon Master’s I’ve seen</p> <p>online or like oh my characters you know</p> <p>my party was at X level but they they</p> <p>really want to go to this place and how</p> <p>do I tell them not to do that</p> <p>you know because they won’t be okay and</p> <p>I think there is the almost expectation</p> <p>that the dungeon master won’t present</p> <p>challenges or encounters that are too</p> <p>far outside their there their level</p> <p>right right in the expect expectation is</p> <p>like oh they might my doesn’t matter is</p> <p>not gonna try to kill me all the time</p> <p>but there is something to be said about</p> <p>like well that’s just you need to be</p> <p>able to know that there’s lethal parts</p> <p>of the the world that you cannot always</p> <p>do or if you do you have to make sure</p> <p>you’re very careful and you’re using all</p> <p>that you can’t just go walk-in</p> <p>willy-nilly and I think there’s</p> <p>something in the open you know I mean I</p> <p>guess we’re talk a little bit more about</p> <p>like you know open style adventure</p> <p>writing of you’re exploring a whole area</p> <p>versus the more narrative of like okay</p> <p>event event event event but I mean those</p> <p>kind of play into it’s like you know</p> <p>that’s why it’s harder for some don’t</p> <p>just a manager to run sandbox campaigns</p> <p>is because well how do i how do i deal</p> <p>with that so a DM could certainly</p> <p>whether it’s an adventure they’re</p> <p>designing themselves or if they’re</p> <p>taking one of our published adventures</p> <p>and modifying it they could certainly</p> <p>use the encounter building guidelines in</p> <p>the dungeon masters guide or in Zanna</p> <p>thar’s guide to adjust all the</p> <p>encounters so that they are designed</p> <p>specifically for their group of</p> <p>characters and and these guidelines</p> <p>would help the DM figure out roughly how</p> <p>difficult a combat encounter is going to</p> <p>be our are starting on some assumption</p> <p>in fifth edition though is that the game</p> <p>is pretty open-ended in sandbox II and</p> <p>we often like particularly in our</p> <p>published adventures dangling out the</p> <p>possibility that you might wander into a</p> <p>fight you can’t win yeah because we</p> <p>don’t we don’t view the game as a series</p> <p>of combat encounters that you are</p> <p>expected to face in a predictable way</p> <p>and then March off with a set amount of</p> <p>experience points and treasure we viewed</p> <p>the game as a set of potential combat</p> <p>encounters some of what you might might</p> <p>not turn into combat at all because you</p> <p>might talk your way out of the problem</p> <p>you might cleverly use a spell or the</p> <p>environment or one of your class</p> <p>features or an element of your</p> <p>characters background to circumvent the</p> <p>problem entirely and all of those to me</p> <p>are our legitimate ways to handle the</p> <p>many challenges that face adventurers in</p> <p>D&D and often those non-combat ways can</p> <p>be the most exciting when you write when</p> <p>you figure out okay we can just avoid</p> <p>this whole thing and I as a DM reward a</p> <p>group that does that sort of</p> <p>problem-solving just as much as a group</p> <p>that fights its way through the problems</p> <p>you know I’ll give just as much</p> <p>experience points and I’ll try to make</p> <p>it so that if there was a treasure</p> <p>involved that there’s an opportunity to</p> <p>gain treasure in some other way at a</p> <p>later point right because the again the</p> <p>point is moving the story forward having</p> <p>a great time and solving problems</p> <p>without we hope diem</p> <p>getting too fixated on only one way</p> <p>through the problem and that can include</p> <p>not expecting always that people will</p> <p>fight their way through something I</p> <p>often like to having potential combat</p> <p>encounters in an adventure particularly</p> <p>one that I that I know I’ll be DMing</p> <p>because then I can I can control what</p> <p>happens at the table I often like having</p> <p>ones in the path of the party that the</p> <p>numbers tell me this is way difficult</p> <p>this is if they try to fight their way</p> <p>through this without negotiating without</p> <p>fleeing this has a good chance of</p> <p>destroying them not because I want to</p> <p>destroy them it’s because I love the</p> <p>sense of the world being living and</p> <p>breathing that that often gives that</p> <p>that reminds them that they’re not</p> <p>they’re not in a sort of they’re not in</p> <p>a video game like experience where</p> <p>everything has sort of been pre</p> <p>calibrated for them they’re in a living</p> <p>world and they happen to wander into</p> <p>this place that’s like oh boy and this</p> <p>is too much and it’s often a great</p> <p>opportunity to reveal something about</p> <p>the setting it’s also a chance sometimes</p> <p>to introduce NPCs or friendly monsters</p> <p>that might show up to help them</p> <p>sometimes if they do get themselves into</p> <p>trouble I like to have an ally of their</p> <p>show up and help them out because that’s</p> <p>also another sign of being a living</p> <p>breathing world but like hey they helped</p> <p>that that high level cleric a while ago</p> <p>who it turns out has been spying on them</p> <p>and knew that they were getting into</p> <p>trouble and sends help yeah so that also</p> <p>it adds the storytelling it’s not it</p> <p>doesn’t take away exactly</p> <p>I often love to give warning so often as</p> <p>I have to yes often quest giver quest</p> <p>giving NPCs in my games will give cues</p> <p>about the danger of something you know</p> <p>and we’ll do some version of like are</p> <p>you sure you want to go in there and you</p> <p>know and click yes yeah like this is</p> <p>this is what you might be facing you</p> <p>know if you go in there and I’ve also</p> <p>I’ve also made use a number of</p> <p>over the years of DMing of you know as a</p> <p>last-ditch effort of a fight starts that</p> <p>I know the players cannot survive and I</p> <p>will have some version of the NPC who</p> <p>rides by and says some version of fly</p> <p>you fools like because because again</p> <p>there are other people in the world</p> <p>especially if you’re not down in a deep</p> <p>you know deep dungeon if you’re if</p> <p>you’re up if you’re up in the wilderness</p> <p>or you’re in a city area in your castle</p> <p>there’s likely someone else in the world</p> <p>knows what you’re up against yeah and it</p> <p>was how dangerous it can be and and can</p> <p>yell out you know are you crazy you know</p> <p>get out of here you’re going to die or</p> <p>to start off a fight with like a a bang</p> <p>right yeah like you use the breath</p> <p>weapon in the first rounds they know</p> <p>exactly what they’re up against or</p> <p>something like that so that it becomes</p> <p>like okay no this is not just a you know</p> <p>a dragon I use injured and ready to be</p> <p>killed like no this is a dragon at its</p> <p>height of its power and you’re all gonna</p> <p>experience that right now yeah yeah yeah</p> <p>that happened in my home game several</p> <p>actually more than several sessions ago</p> <p>the player characters wandered in this</p> <p>mystical place through this portal that</p> <p>allowed them to see a possible future</p> <p>for the campaign and a possible outcome</p> <p>should they fail in their great quest</p> <p>and so they actually got a glimpse of</p> <p>doomsday and they appeared in the midst</p> <p>of this epic battle and they were on</p> <p>this airship being attacked by an</p> <p>ancient dragon and I really wanted to</p> <p>drive home for them that like this is</p> <p>not a place we were just gonna stand and</p> <p>fight and so exactly as you say the</p> <p>dragon first thing breathed and one of</p> <p>the characters was almost instantly</p> <p>killed and so my my players are</p> <p>experienced they got the message loud</p> <p>and clear they’re like we are getting</p> <p>the hell out of here because this is not</p> <p>a fight we can win that’s cool that’s</p> <p>good signpost yes use the miraDry of</p> <p>glad real to to show how terrible your</p> <p>life will be if you go down that path</p> <p>yes they ran out of that possible future</p> <p>really fast don’t want to do that yeah</p> <p>so so after all we’ve talked about here</p> <p>then what are some</p> <p>you know guidelines that you’ve used</p> <p>that that makes an encounter memorable I</p> <p>know you said like oh that’s the only</p> <p>real measure is are people talking about</p> <p>it is it did they have fun doing it</p> <p>which I totally agree with then what are</p> <p>what are some ways that you can use the</p> <p>stuff it’s in our books as well as some</p> <p>your personal ways to like alright</p> <p>really spice up those encounters so one</p> <p>one thing that I like to do is ramp</p> <p>encounters up it it’s very easy and this</p> <p>is a this is a fine way to start fights</p> <p>where you basically you roll initiative</p> <p>everyone is there and like if you’re if</p> <p>you’re if you’re using miniatures you</p> <p>know you’ve placed all the miniatures</p> <p>out on the grid and fight I like to vary</p> <p>that sometimes of having fights we’re</p> <p>not all the combatants are there at the</p> <p>start so I like that the rising tension</p> <p>of the fight getting a little more</p> <p>difficult as it goes along or less</p> <p>difficult if it turns out the people</p> <p>showing up or actually showing up to</p> <p>help the player cow right yeah</p> <p>because that’s that’s another thing that</p> <p>I really love to play with is not just</p> <p>your fighting might notify more foes</p> <p>which happens quite a lot actually in</p> <p>D&D adventures you know and in many</p> <p>publish adventures even it will say</p> <p>things like if you make too much noise</p> <p>then the monsters in the next-door rooms</p> <p>come running in yeah well particularly</p> <p>cuz I run a lot of urban games I run</p> <p>lots of a lot of adventures that take</p> <p>place and also in wilderness areas but</p> <p>then also in dungeons where there are</p> <p>potentially friendly creatures as well</p> <p>I’ll like sometimes for there to be a</p> <p>chance for helpful people to show up or</p> <p>for I also like when it comes to sort of</p> <p>changing circumstances to have the</p> <p>environment change over the course of a</p> <p>fight whether you know it’s the classic</p> <p>that you know the place is collapsing or</p> <p>this portal is opening or you know</p> <p>there’s some kind of timed element where</p> <p>there is some MacGuffin in the room</p> <p>where you know if it’s allowed if all</p> <p>three gems light up over the you know</p> <p>the course of the next few rounds then</p> <p>something awful TM is going to happen so</p> <p>again I liked I’m Dell</p> <p>I also another way I actually introduced</p> <p>this of circumstances changing is I love</p> <p>having villains who inch they themselves</p> <p>introduced complications a great example</p> <p>of this is the villain who loves</p> <p>monologuing so much that they say so</p> <p>this the normal way of monologuing where</p> <p>it basically you know the villain I’m</p> <p>going to kill you yeah all the things</p> <p>you’ve done let me list all of them</p> <p>right now yeah and and then sometimes</p> <p>will I give away part of the plot so</p> <p>that’s the classic villain saying too</p> <p>much so I do that sometimes</p> <p>partly just cuz it’s fun but I also like</p> <p>sometimes adding twists in the mists of</p> <p>combat where over the course of</p> <p>monologuing a villain might suddenly</p> <p>plant a seed of doubt in the player</p> <p>characters about why they’re fighting</p> <p>this person hmm but particularly because</p> <p>in my home game I often have multiple</p> <p>villain groups like in my current game</p> <p>there are at least four and if any of my</p> <p>players are listening to this this is</p> <p>actually a slight spoiler because I</p> <p>think they have figured out there at</p> <p>least two villain groups it actually</p> <p>turns out there are four villain groups</p> <p>you’re saying at least yes there could</p> <p>be more we got more later and but the</p> <p>villain groups are actually all at war</p> <p>with each other</p> <p>and some of them are less evil than</p> <p>others in fact one of the villain groups</p> <p>is not actually evil it just has goals</p> <p>that are different and often opposing to</p> <p>the player characters so I like to</p> <p>sometimes if they’re up against a foe</p> <p>have the foe let’s slip some piece of</p> <p>information that plants a seed of doubt</p> <p>of like wait a second this person might</p> <p>not be as bad as we thought this is the</p> <p>right should we even be fighting this</p> <p>right yeah and then you have those great</p> <p>moments of like okay let’s let’s let’s</p> <p>redirect redirect because when you</p> <p>realize suddenly the real Big Bad is</p> <p>someplace else who might actually be</p> <p>delighting in the fact that these two</p> <p>that the player characters during my</p> <p>rivals are taking each other out exactly</p> <p>playing into their pants I also have a</p> <p>group of villains called the priests of</p> <p>OC boosts who are actually mentioned in</p> <p>the curse of straud</p> <p>who my players oh god do they hate them</p> <p>and they’re supposed to I designed them</p> <p>to be hated yeah they are they’re a</p> <p>group of necromancer’s who have the sign</p> <p>in burned somewhere on their body called</p> <p>the mark of Elath on their God as Elath</p> <p>on that when they die if this mark is</p> <p>not destroyed after a certain number of</p> <p>rounds it will illuminate and they will</p> <p>come they will rather Auto resurrect as</p> <p>some form of Undead and this just will</p> <p>keep happening until the the mark is</p> <p>destroyed so really that’s just a kind</p> <p>of like fancy special effect for me to</p> <p>add more monsters to an encounter right</p> <p>and and so I like coming up with fancy</p> <p>ways of more basically just some version</p> <p>of more dude show up yeah but there were</p> <p>many ways you can have more guys show up</p> <p>and again have this amped up tension so</p> <p>that not every fight is simply they here</p> <p>are my pieces on this side here your</p> <p>pieces on that side we roll through a</p> <p>fight and we move on yeah which is</p> <p>that’s perfectly acceptable and it’s</p> <p>also good to have those sorts of fights</p> <p>sometimes really what I’m where I’m</p> <p>going with all of this it’s a variety is</p> <p>great you want a mix of the encounters</p> <p>that are kind of easy and</p> <p>straightforward ones that are a bit more</p> <p>complex ones with surprises if if only</p> <p>as a DM to amuse yourself so you don’t</p> <p>get bored that you’re always introducing</p> <p>something that makes your players feel</p> <p>that oh my gosh are we going to get</p> <p>through this or it’s also great to</p> <p>sometimes give them that feeling of food</p> <p>this is a cakewalk we’ve got it yeah</p> <p>there’s that idea they’re like you you</p> <p>can feel powerful if you just you know</p> <p>throw a bunch of minions were great for</p> <p>this and fourth edition for that reason</p> <p>we’re like oh you’re mowing through</p> <p>these goblins that you know at first</p> <p>level we’re a substantial threat to you</p> <p>but now you know you’re at six level</p> <p>they’re nothing and you one fireball it</p> <p>takes rid of all of them and there’s</p> <p>some times that builds that up and then</p> <p>it’s great way to do that right before</p> <p>the big bad that’s gonna be the big</p> <p>dragon that’s gonna blow them out the</p> <p>way so they feel real powerful and oh</p> <p>wait by the way let me cut you down to</p> <p>size right and all that – so and I love</p> <p>that you bring that up</p> <p>great storytelling involves as we know</p> <p>showing not telling and I do really like</p> <p>to show in a campaign occasionally that</p> <p>the player characters have gotten more</p> <p>powerful and and as you as you said it</p> <p>is great to bring back foes they fought</p> <p>before types of foes they fought before</p> <p>who gave them trouble and now are easy</p> <p>it’s such a satisfying way for the the</p> <p>players to see oh yeah we did get more</p> <p>powerful this yeah we’ve got it</p> <p>because you you want as a DM to give the</p> <p>players victories so that you can then</p> <p>also give them a struggles and slip that</p> <p>that carpet right out from under them</p> <p>yeah exactly yeah you because again</p> <p>every any good story has sort of this</p> <p>rising and falling action then you know</p> <p>where the the rising tension and then</p> <p>you know the tension dissipates and</p> <p>right it’s a roller coaster and there’s</p> <p>the idea that you know we brought it out</p> <p>of the beginning this conversation we’re</p> <p>like if there’s a CR guidelines and</p> <p>those are the ones that you need to</p> <p>follow for every encounter to make sure</p> <p>that they’re the exact amount of</p> <p>challenge that will put players up</p> <p>against the wall but won’t kill them</p> <p>right and if you do that for every</p> <p>single encounter then that isn’t doesn’t</p> <p>have any tense moments anymore you like</p> <p>you’re losing the the idea that okay</p> <p>there’s going to be crests and Falls and</p> <p>narrative tension will come and go and</p> <p>so yeah there’s a danger you can fall</p> <p>into two making you know perfectly</p> <p>crafting encounters too much exactly</p> <p>because if you do that if if you took</p> <p>our encounter building guidelines and</p> <p>said all right I’m gonna make my third</p> <p>level group only go up against CR three</p> <p>monsters there’s a good chance your game</p> <p>is gonna start feeling a little</p> <p>monotonous a little boring very it but</p> <p>you know have some encounters that are</p> <p>gonna be tougher have some encounters</p> <p>that are going to be easier in the</p> <p>encounter building guidelines and in</p> <p>XANA thar’s guide in the dmg are there</p> <p>to help you assess that beforehand but</p> <p>it but again it’s not gonna be an exact</p> <p>science um those are tools that you can</p> <p>use in the craft of encounter building</p> <p>yes and often you’re gonna find yourself</p> <p>wanting to adjust difficulty on the fly</p> <p>because and this is the beauty of having</p> <p>a game that’s run by a dungeon master as</p> <p>opposed to sand you know it’s not run by</p> <p>the rulebook it’s run by the DM who can</p> <p>see how things are actually going and</p> <p>play in a room and yeah read see you</p> <p>know we’ve talked about this before that</p> <p>you know read your players see what</p> <p>what’s causing them excitement what’s</p> <p>fun for them you might have calculated</p> <p>things in advance and thought okay this</p> <p>encounter is gonna be really tough but</p> <p>then in play because of the die rolls</p> <p>and the decisions made it’s a cakewalk</p> <p>for the the player characters sometimes</p> <p>just give them the cakewalk</p> <p>let them savor that victory other times</p> <p>you can do things to make things a bit</p> <p>more difficult on the spot one of the</p> <p>easiest things DMS can do because I get</p> <p>asked a lot you know well how can you</p> <p>know if I see things are going too</p> <p>quickly and it’s because sometimes that</p> <p>easiness can be narrative ly</p> <p>unsatisfying one of the easiest ways</p> <p>that you can add a little difficulty a</p> <p>kazakh combat that maybe it feels like</p> <p>the group wants it to go on a little</p> <p>longer is just raise the hip points of</p> <p>the monsters in every monster there’s a</p> <p>number of hit points</p> <p>printed but then next to the hit points</p> <p>in parentheses we give the hit the hit</p> <p>dice of the monster and so if you’re</p> <p>looking at parentheses you’re basically</p> <p>seeing the potential range of hit points</p> <p>for that creature it means you could go</p> <p>lower and you could go higher so play</p> <p>with that range DMS</p> <p>look there and if you want if you want</p> <p>your standard goblin to be a bit tougher</p> <p>just look in the parentheses next to its</p> <p>hit points and you’ll see that that</p> <p>goblin could indeed go up a bit yeah and</p> <p>it could also go down if you’d like to</p> <p>let’s say you’d like to have monsters</p> <p>that sort of pop like balloons the way</p> <p>fourth edition style minions do will</p> <p>then you know just bottom out the</p> <p>monsters hit points because you know</p> <p>again you have a range there in in</p> <p>parentheses yeah and you can and because</p> <p>here’s the thing the players are never</p> <p>going to know you’re doing it</p> <p>right hopeful you don’t have that one</p> <p>player is like looking over your screen</p> <p>and be like and but I bring this up</p> <p>because it might be easy for a DM to</p> <p>think well is that cheating or is that</p> <p>fudging in some way and know what I’m</p> <p>telling you is no that’s actually you’re</p> <p>using the monster as intended if you</p> <p>play with that hit point range yeah the</p> <p>the number that appears as the number of</p> <p>hit points for a monster and the monster</p> <p>manual or Volos guide to monsters or in</p> <p>one of our adventures is the average for</p> <p>a monster of that type it but it is not</p> <p>like the monster must you know must only</p> <p>have that number of hit points to start</p> <p>right you can vary so that and you can</p> <p>also go the other way though to like if</p> <p>a fight is taking too long it feels like</p> <p>they’ve already kind of bested the the</p> <p>strategies needed to make it happen and</p> <p>you know you’re like three rounds left</p> <p>at the current thing to get all the</p> <p>monsters hit boys down just lop them off</p> <p>exactly because you can go it’s the if</p> <p>that’s the average you can go at a</p> <p>lesser number and then you’re</p> <p>everybody’s happy like oh yeah we did it</p> <p>and you defeated the monster yes yep</p> <p>yeah cuz because I’m sure every DM has</p> <p>had that experience or sometimes it’s</p> <p>exciting that that monster has only one</p> <p>hit point left and everyone’s going to</p> <p>enjoy that extra round of combat that’s</p> <p>now necessary to shave away that one hit</p> <p>point yeah but then there are those</p> <p>other times where the person does this</p> <p>awesome blow they describe it really</p> <p>well but because of their role their hit</p> <p>is going to leave the monster with one</p> <p>hit point and many DMS I know have just</p> <p>made that one hit point quietly</p> <p>disappear and said the monster dies</p> <p>never exist it never existed a</p> <p>Schrodinger’s hit points alright and and</p> <p>again dm’s when you do it you’re not</p> <p>cheating because our monsters are built</p> <p>for you to have some flexibility yeah</p> <p>when it comes to how many hit points and</p> <p>now it comes down to what you said like</p> <p>what is the what is the guideline for</p> <p>whether an encounter is is a successful</p> <p>or not was it fun was it fun now one</p> <p>thing I also want to talk about before</p> <p>we close is this question of what’s the</p> <p>right number of combat encounters in the</p> <p>adventuring day this is a this is a</p> <p>question</p> <p>get sometimes the Dungeon Master’s guide</p> <p>has a section about the what what’s</p> <p>called the adventuring day and it</p> <p>mentions that a typical party can</p> <p>withstand six to eight encounters before</p> <p>they’re gonna need a long rest this this</p> <p>bid in the Dungeon Master’s guide</p> <p>sometimes gets misread as saying sort of</p> <p>a correct adventuring day has six to</p> <p>eight encounters that is not the intent</p> <p>of that text really again all that text</p> <p>is telling you is if you’re curious DM</p> <p>about how much can they take in a day</p> <p>six to eight encounters is the limit now</p> <p>this is assuming that they are</p> <p>encounters of sort of typical difficulty</p> <p>if they’re all cake walks well then you</p> <p>know a party might be able to take more</p> <p>yeah but a typical group up up against</p> <p>you know average difficulty combat</p> <p>encounters is gonna tuck her out around</p> <p>six to eight encounters again we do not</p> <p>design the game thinking the correct</p> <p>adventuring day as sixteen encounters</p> <p>like because many adventuring days might</p> <p>have only one some will have three some</p> <p>will have four that’s fine</p> <p>those are all legitimate ways to</p> <p>construct a D&D adventure that’s six to</p> <p>eight numbers just basically the ones</p> <p>that where resources begin like spells</p> <p>and consumable things will start to get</p> <p>low yes exactly yeah exactly and then we</p> <p>also tell you that you know in</p> <p>especially in an adventuring day that</p> <p>that runs on that long you’re then a</p> <p>group is also likely to have one or two</p> <p>short rests but that’s again highly</p> <p>variable and that’s fine the game is is</p> <p>designed to accommodate that variability</p> <p>well that’s why I only schedule six to</p> <p>eight meetings per day is because that’s</p> <p>the limit I can only have six to eight</p> <p>encounters in my my working day right</p> <p>tell my boss I’m like no I’m sorry I</p> <p>can’t have any more the workday only</p> <p>take that sounds like I didn’t even get</p> <p>a short rest I know have you been</p> <p>trapped in this room the whole time</p> <p>this is only my fourth encounter of the</p> <p>day so I think I’m okay it’s been a</p> <p>great</p> <p>I’m talking to you those were there was</p> <p>a great nuggets of sage advice if people</p> <p>want to get in touch with you and ask</p> <p>you more about encounter building or</p> <p>anything but the D&D 5th edition rules</p> <p>how can I do so best way is on Twitter</p> <p>where I can be reached at Jeremy eke raw</p> <p>furred awesome I am at Gregg Tito you</p> <p>can ask me some of those things and</p> <p>maybe if Jamie’s busy I’ll walk him over</p> <p>to him and do these things called</p> <p>letters that’s crazy</p> <p>but thank you very much for listening</p> <p>we’ll be back with another different</p> <p>segment in next week okay thanks bye</p> <p>everyone</p> <p>all right twitch folks we’ve got done a</p> <p>couple minutes early so we might be able</p> <p>to take maybe just one and then we gotta</p> <p>do some tests here so I think we’re</p> <p>gonna do one really good question from</p> <p>the the chat group we don’t have time to</p> <p>do in a whole other segment obviously</p> <p>right we always try like oh we can do</p> <p>two or three segments at one thing but</p> <p>no we use talking lock yeah we are so</p> <p>chatty we want to make sure we get to</p> <p>all the topics of the topic though right</p> <p>no and it’s fun to talk about D&D it’s</p> <p>true right exactly so when in one of</p> <p>these days we’re gonna do like a whole</p> <p>day I’m just you and me see then I would</p> <p>get boring too like you tell about the</p> <p>variety yeah it makes sense so this is</p> <p>an interesting question I’m not really</p> <p>sure what it means but it’s from stabby</p> <p>row games I found that working as a</p> <p>business analyst has helped me as a DM</p> <p>do you use any UML diagrams like</p> <p>sequence diagrams in your campaigns you</p> <p>know what a UML diagram well if if the</p> <p>questions referring to you know</p> <p>different ways to do flowcharts and</p> <p>whatnot or you know you can do sort of</p> <p>decision trees then sometimes yes I do</p> <p>do that particularly if I create a very</p> <p>complex plotline I will sometimes like</p> <p>to visualize it in advance to see how</p> <p>things might flow and to make sure the</p> <p>the decision points in the campaign are</p> <p>clear to me but honestly in most</p> <p>campaigns I leave so much up to the</p> <p>decisions the players are going to make</p> <p>that I do</p> <p>of planning and course correction before</p> <p>each session mmm because I’m a big</p> <p>believer in preparing as little as</p> <p>possible so you like before a campaign</p> <p>right because yeah you can’t it’s you</p> <p>get to railroad e if you do too much</p> <p>exactly right exactly but you sometimes</p> <p>ya doing doing some form of flowchart</p> <p>it’s some form of visualization can be a</p> <p>really powerful way to see how the</p> <p>pieces of something fit together yeah</p> <p>you UML as a unified modeling language</p> <p>and it’s a general-purpose developmental</p> <p>modeling language in the field of</p> <p>software engineering that’s intended to</p> <p>provide a standard way to visualize the</p> <p>design of a system hmm fascinating I</p> <p>didn’t know that at all so now now I</p> <p>feel like I’ve learned something from</p> <p>from you guys so thank you for that is</p> <p>that where the flowchart for storm Kings</p> <p>Thunder and tomb of annihilation kind of</p> <p>that page that kind of was like oh</p> <p>here’s how it kind of maps yeah because</p> <p>we had we had gotten feedback before</p> <p>working on storm Kings Thunder that some</p> <p>of our adventures were quite complex and</p> <p>people like help me I can’t visualize</p> <p>give a give us some visual cues so I</p> <p>thought with storm Kings Thunder how</p> <p>about we do a flow chart early on so</p> <p>that people have a visual for how they</p> <p>might walk through the what is</p> <p>admittedly a complex epoch for people to</p> <p>adventure through yeah and I think that</p> <p>helped I’ve got a lot of good feedback</p> <p>from that from people just be like</p> <p>alright this makes especially when it’s</p> <p>so sandbox II you know and there’s so</p> <p>many different things you can do at</p> <p>least you can have a representation of</p> <p>like oh if you’re doing this thing you</p> <p>should be at this level and even though</p> <p>we can throw all that out and as we just</p> <p>talked about in that in that segment but</p> <p>at least it’s like a visualization that</p> <p>makes sense to most people so yeah that</p> <p>I think it’s super helpful and you know</p> <p>when the what’s prepare you know if we</p> <p>were like oh they’re gonna do this well</p> <p>read these two chapters that I know kind</p> <p>of where they might end up going the</p> <p>another thing I’ll say about preparation</p> <p>for sessions and for a whole campaign is</p> <p>I’ve mentioned before to people that I</p> <p>do almost all of my camp in prep in</p> <p>Microsoft OneNote</p> <p>one reason I do that is I can access it</p> <p>on all my devices and computers also I</p> <p>love it because you can write all the</p> <p>notes in discreet boxes which you can</p> <p>then drag around which gives you a lot</p> <p>of flexibility for like when things</p> <p>happen in a different order than you</p> <p>expected or miss Marri or this this</p> <p>encounter you designed to happen here</p> <p>the players had their characters route</p> <p>right around it well then I just pluck</p> <p>up that whole little note and place it</p> <p>someplace else and I’ll reuse that get</p> <p>to that later right exactly huh I wonder</p> <p>if I’ve never used any of those like</p> <p>Evernote or OneNote to things like that</p> <p>but I’ve heard people using them for</p> <p>script writing for that reason to where</p> <p>you know can write a seam and then you</p> <p>can change where it goes the order of</p> <p>things very quickly and easier yeah</p> <p>that’s makes sense yeah I know again</p> <p>what OneNote in particular is fantastic</p> <p>for this and it means I basically have</p> <p>all of my campaign notes accessible to</p> <p>me as long as I’m here phone on my phone</p> <p>yeah I’m just crazy ya know it means any</p> <p>where I am if I suddenly have an idea</p> <p>for my campaign I can just open up one</p> <p>note on my phone and yeah quickly jot</p> <p>down my notes</p> <p>well I’m accessing OneNote right now</p> <p>with my retina projector from the chip</p> <p>that is running it so once we get there</p> <p>that’ll be even better right all right</p> <p>well thank you guys 