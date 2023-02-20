Dragon Hide feat + Barbarian oes the unarmored defense Con bonus stack with the feat’s natural AC 13?

@JeremyECrawford If a PC has taken the Dragon Hide feat and then later takes a level of barbarian, does the unarmored defense Con bonus stack with the feat’s natural AC 13? Or does it crate a “pick one” situation between the two effects?
When the game gives you more than one way to set your AC, you pick which one to use. Any relevant bonuses and penalties are then applied. #DnD https://t.co/oiXHjURBXe
Giving a realistic answer based on where these bonuses originate from; Why is this exactly? Does having draconic scales prevent a monks wisdom from letting them anticipate blows, or a barbarians savage hardiness from absorbing blows? I’m having difficulty wrapping my mind around this.
I don’t get it either. I would assume that Racial Armour Class bonuses would always stack, since they’re always present (unless you’re wearing heavy armour I guess). But it seems that it would make the Dragonborn Monk/Barbarian too powerful, granting them a large AC. Of course, they could take one level of Fighter, and then wear heavy armour, instead of taking a feat.
Overall, this doesn’t seem to ‘balance the game’, because it maintains that people with a sword and shield will always be better fighters than people without them.
Don’t like it, I homerule that it works. Doesn’t make sense that it doesn’t.