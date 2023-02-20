Dragon Hide feat + Barbarian oes the unarmored defense Con bonus stack with the feat’s natural AC 13?

@JeremyECrawford If a PC has taken the Dragon Hide feat and then later takes a level of barbarian, does the unarmored defense Con bonus stack with the feat’s natural AC 13? Or does it crate a “pick one” situation between the two effects?

When the game gives you more than one way to set your AC, you pick which one to use. Any relevant bonuses and penalties are then applied. #DnD https://t.co/oiXHjURBXe

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 27, 2017