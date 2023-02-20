Dragon Hide feat + Barbarian oes the unarmored defense Con bonus stack with the feat’s natural AC 13?

  1. Thomas says:

    Giving a realistic answer based on where these bonuses originate from; Why is this exactly? Does having draconic scales prevent a monks wisdom from letting them anticipate blows, or a barbarians savage hardiness from absorbing blows? I’m having difficulty wrapping my mind around this.

    • Tobi says:

      I don’t get it either. I would assume that Racial Armour Class bonuses would always stack, since they’re always present (unless you’re wearing heavy armour I guess). But it seems that it would make the Dragonborn Monk/Barbarian too powerful, granting them a large AC. Of course, they could take one level of Fighter, and then wear heavy armour, instead of taking a feat.

      Overall, this doesn’t seem to ‘balance the game’, because it maintains that people with a sword and shield will always be better fighters than people without them.

      Don’t like it, I homerule that it works. Doesn’t make sense that it doesn’t.

