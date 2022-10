@JeremyECrawford Why does the PH say if a trigger occurs you can ignore it? Wouldn't it be better to include "…and wait for the trigger to occur again"?

Ready action. The rules says you can ignore the trigger, because yes, you can ignore it. You can try again if it is open-ended enough. #DnD https://t.co/GFdvm94iMX

