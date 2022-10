I hope you see this Matt. I am playing a blood hunter but question, undead is a huge target for blood hunters, but they can’t use their blood curses because most undead have no blood. Is that right? Zombies/Vampires/Ghouls are examples of blood-carrying undead. Ghostslayer BH focuses on undead and can affect them regardless of blood and form

