@armando_doval Is the intent behind a component pouch that you reach into it and pull out the relevant component for the spell? Yes. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 8, 2017

@armando_dovalHow do you handle components that don’t have a cost but can’t be stored? E.g. the flame for Heat Metal. If you're using a spellcasting focus or a component pouch, free components are abstracted away. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 8, 2017