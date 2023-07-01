Why does cover work like this in 5e? A bonus to saves instead of advantage! Is this the only time this happens? #dnd pic.twitter.com/U6ZMOW8kd4

Curious why cover grants a bonus? A bonus makes you actually harder to hit, and we wanted cover to stack with advantage/disadvantage, such as from being invisible.

Bonuses are rarer now than they were in previous editions of the game, but they do still pop up. #DnD https://t.co/3aie9IYqte

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 13, 2018