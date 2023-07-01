Do non-Multiattack actions in a stat block count as or use the Attack action?

@JeremyECrawford Do non-Multiattack actions in a stat block such as a dire wolf's Bite count as or use the Attack action?
Could a ranger 5/Moon druid 2 Wild Shape into a dire wolf and use Extra Attack to Bite twice?
— Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) August 24, 2018
The Attack action lets you make one melee or ranged attack. That can be any lone attack you're capable of making that doesn't require another action, such as Cast a Spell. #DnD https://t.co/xWpDkW2ZFt
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 24, 2018
