If a creature is under the Fear spell but in the Aura of Conquest…

if a creature is under the fear spell (must use action to dash) but in the aura of conquest (reduces speed to 0) do they waste there action to dash with 0 speed or at that point can they use there action as normal? Thank you for any advice

If you're under the effect of the fear spell yet have nowhere to move, you can use your action as you like. (That's what "unless there is nowhere to move" is getting at in the spell's text.)

So, the Aura of Conquest all Conquest Paladins get at level 7 will counteract the Fear spell they get added to their spell list at level 9 for being a Conquest Paladin? The fear spell imposes the frightened condition on you. You suffer that condition's effects whether or not you have a place to flee.

But they already have a channel divinity that applies frightened? The Fear spell is supposed to do Frightened + they try and run. At level 18 when their aura extends to 30 feet they literally can't make a target run from them with the Fear spell granted by their archetype. A paladin has more spell slots than Channel Divinity uses. Don't want your Aura of Conquest to affect a creature you've frightened? Walk away. Once you're far enough away, they'll stop being paralyzed by fear and start fleeing because of it.

I guess, it just seems like weird anti-synergy within an archetype. It's working as intended. You're meant to have that choice: paralyze them with fear or cause them to flee because of it.