In the 6th printing of the PHB vehicles are listed on the tools chart. Are vehicles considered to be a tool?

@JeremyECrawford In the 6th printing of the PHB vehicles are listed on the tools chart. On @DnDBeyond they are not and vehicles are very clearly listed separately. Which is correct? Are vehicles considered to be a tool, or are they a separate category of equipment?

OK, I can see that. Just seems like a lot of confusion and protracted threads can be culled with a succinct reply. And I know sometimes when I'm confused about wording or the like, a definitive answer would be a godsend!

I give a mix of answers: some are simple, and some are aimed at teaching people to fish. For example, if you learn that the "Player's Handbook" is the official D&D rulebook, you're never tripped up if another source contradicts it, for you know that the PH takes precedence. #DnD https://t.co/6BUYjQ3d1J

As someone that has been often… annoyed, with JC’s sometimes vague answers, this one is pretty clear cut:

The PHB has all the official rulings. Beyond is wrong in this instance, and should be corrected. If you'd ever like clarification on one of my answers, don't hesitate to let me know!

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 27, 2018