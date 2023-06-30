So does this mean when I get an "extra" attack as a fighter, the "extra" attack does not get my ability modifier added to it without two-weapon fighting?

The two-weapon fighting rule on page 195 of the "Player's Handbook" applies only to the bonus attack given by that rule.

Meaning: the rule has no effect on other situations, such as the Extra Attack feature, where you can use different weapons for different attacks. #DnD https://t.co/rqYVC9hSY9

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 1, 2018