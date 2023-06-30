@mikemearls
Good morning Mike!
So does this mean when I get an "extra" attack as a fighter, the "extra" attack does not get my ability modifier added to it without two-weapon fighting?
"Extra" attack, not "bonus" attack. pic.twitter.com/LSkZTLLRzy
— Anthony Carlson (@Von_Bolo) July 30, 2018
The two-weapon fighting rule on page 195 of the "Player's Handbook" applies only to the bonus attack given by that rule.
Meaning: the rule has no effect on other situations, such as the Extra Attack feature, where you can use different weapons for different attacks. #DnD https://t.co/rqYVC9hSY9
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 1, 2018
The simplest way to fight with more than one weapon is the Extra Attack feature. No fuss: attack as normal with each weapon.
The two-weapon fighting rule on page 195 of the "Player's Handbook" is a way to squeeze out an additional, weaker attack starting at 1st level. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 1, 2018