why did you give the bladesinger extra attack, and on the same page suggest it should take green-flame blade? sage advice compendium states they *dont’* work together? Hi there! I'm not sure what page you're referring to. The Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide does present 4 spells that bladesingers are fond of, but it doesn't single out green-flame blade for consideration.

As for Extra Attack, no spell works with it, unless a rule says otherwise.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 27, 2019