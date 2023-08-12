A question on #dnd surprise, maybe for @JeremyECrawford . If a character passively perceives one monster but doesn't perceive another; is it "surprised" at all? Is it only "surprised" by the creatures they didn't perceive?

At the start of D&D combat, either you're surprised or you're not. There's no partial surprise.

For example, if 20 goblins are preparing an ambush and you spot one of them, you're not surprised when combat starts, even if you're unaware of the 19 other goblins. #DnD https://t.co/92E07rL6K2

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 10, 2019