@JeremyECrawford So I'm a little confused on the Sidekicks UA, is that still playtest or is what made it into the Essentials Kit the final version? The Essentials version seems pretty watered down compared to what the UA was so I wasn't sure.
— Jay Jarrett (@Jarrettc4Jay) October 10, 2019
The D&D Essentials Kit includes an implementation of the sidekick rules that originally appeared in Unearthed Arcana, letting you adventure with one player character accompanied by a sidekick. That implementation is just one way we could use those rules. #DnD https://t.co/TlEQ8ZKhW7
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 10, 2019