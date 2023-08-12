RAW as I understand it, a completely unseen attacker intends to attack a lone surprised enemy causing initiative to be rolled and if the enemy rolls better than the unseen attacker, he is no longer surprised when the attack happens. How does this make sense? If the target is truly unaware of the attacker, how can he then get an initiative roll at all before the attacker reveals himself? — Shawn Smith (@MShawnSmith) October 2, 2019

In D&D, you roll initiative when hostilities start, even if there are people involved who aren't yet aware of those hostilities. The unaware creatures follow the rules on surprise. #DnD https://t.co/6zyk3egSFF — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 2, 2019

To be clear, the creature would actually still be surprised when the attack happens then, right? You don't automatically become aware of unseen attackers after your turn if you roll an initiative higher than them. — James, Favored of Uriel (@JamesDubya) October 2, 2019

The surprise rule applies only during the first round of a combat in D&D. On any round, you might not be able to perceive a foe, in which case you follow the rule on unseen attackers and targets (see p. 194 in the Player's Handbook). #DnD https://t.co/pvDATLdx6i — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 2, 2019

This sort of bothers me about 5e. In previous editions you could truly surprise players with an ambush etc. now the impact is lost by “roll initiative”. Any thoughts? — Elliot Birch (@skelliot) October 2, 2019