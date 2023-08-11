@JeremyECrawford Could you build a long ramp with Stone Shape? If so how long? Could it be made longer if it were built along the side of a wall, rather than free standing?
— MechaVsKaiju (@MechaVKaiju) September 27, 2019
The stone shape spell in D&D lets you reshape stone, but the spell doesn't allow the new shape to extend beyond the stone's original space (Medium, Small, or Tiny). #DnD https://t.co/Aa1POk2mDP
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 27, 2019
Stone Shape is weird, because instead of doing what the name of the spell suggests – allowing you to reshape a given mass of stone – it instead allows you to spontaneously create or destroy stone within a given volume.
For example…
You can touch a 5 foot cube of space entirely filled with stone, and remove literally all of the stone from that volume to make a passage through a wall.
You can touch a spherical boulder which fits inside a 5 foot cube and leaves empty space around it, and turn it into a block of stone that entirely fills that 5 foot cube with no empty space remaining, adding mass from nowhere.
But you can’t take a 5 foot block of stone and turn it into a 10 foot long ramp. You can create stone from nothing or delete it from existence within the initial 5 foot cube, but you can’t reshape any amount of stone to fit outside that initial space.