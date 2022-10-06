@TheEdVerse Why are there so many types of dragon and dragon-like beings? I mean, of course, from a design/business perspective it's a simple "because dragons are cool," but is there an in-world reason? Io was just creatively prolific? Competition between Tiamat and Bahamut? — Frank McCormick (@FrankMcCormick) March 14, 2022

As Gary said, years ago, “The name of the game is Dungeons & DRAGONS.” The Realms has to be home for the whole roster. I postulated that dragons are in all the worlds and planes, but found Toril a rich environment to dwell and breed in. Hence so many. They… 2)

..multiplied and spread swiftly, but avoided overpopulation and starvation thanks to their wars with giants…so to dragonkind, with its abundant food and the Weave boosting their magic and spurring draconic mutations/new subspecies, the Realms is an ideal setting.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 14, 2022

I would expect Krynn to have more Dragons than Toril though. Me, too.

Yet I haven't toured Krynn extensively. Yet. ;} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 14, 2022

