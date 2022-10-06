@TheEdVerse are there any premiere mastiff (or other dog) breeders in Waterdeep? #realmslore #waterdeep — RPG Match – connecting TTRPG players (@RpgMatch) January 21, 2022

1)

No, they long ago got priced out of the city (no room to exercise, train, or let dogs laze and “run free” without fighting each other). They’re all in the environs, notably Emmera Dunphalon and Roondan Kennels on the east side…

#Realmslore 2)

…of the Amphail Road, halfway to Rassalantar.

“Old Emmera” is a cantankerous elderly woman of legendary skills in doctoring and training dogs canines and felines, much patronized by the nobility and wealthy of the Deep.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 21, 2022

3)

Oreph Roondan (male half-elf expert archer and retired adventurer; many of his former adventuring colleagues now live and work with him) is canines only, and specializes in training packs of larger canines as guard, hunting, …4)

…and war animals, accent on superb discipline. He rents out “runs” (trained groups of six to eight dogs) as guard patrols to farmers and ranchers, to keep wolves, coyotes, leucrotta, and other predators away from their crops, …#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 21, 2022