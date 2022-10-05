@JeremyECrawford When Paladin channels Vow of Enmity, and reduces it to 0 HP, does the vow xfer to a new enemy @ will? Or does it fade?
— Massage by Toby (@massagebytoby) April 20, 2017
Vow of Enmity lasts for the duration in its description. It doesn't then transfer to another enemy. If it did, the text would say so. #DnD https://t.co/76Orr5vzyx
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 20, 2017
@JeremyECrawford Thanks for the clarification, we have a paladin who insisted the Vow acted like the hex spell. Time for the #NerfBat.
— Massage by Toby (@massagebytoby) April 26, 2017
Beware of claims that a rule does something mentioned nowhere in that rule or elsewhere in the core books. There aren't secret rules. #DnD https://t.co/EU3xWh6qxt
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 26, 2017