@JeremyECrawford When Paladin channels Vow of Enmity, and reduces it to 0 HP, does the vow xfer to a new enemy @ will? Or does it fade? — Massage by Toby (@massagebytoby) April 20, 2017

Vow of Enmity lasts for the duration in its description. It doesn't then transfer to another enemy. If it did, the text would say so. #DnD https://t.co/76Orr5vzyx — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 20, 2017

@JeremyECrawford Thanks for the clarification, we have a paladin who insisted the Vow acted like the hex spell. Time for the #NerfBat. — Massage by Toby (@massagebytoby) April 26, 2017