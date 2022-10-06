@TheEdVerse What relationship might Shar and Auril have, if any? Cooperation, at times? Competition? Indifference? The fate of Toril might be decided by your answer, the stakes are grave.

Heh. Always are.

Shar and Auril may occasionally end up trying to accomplish the same (often destructive) thing, but aren't allies and don't work together.

Auril regards herself as active, a creator, and Shar as seeking oblivion. Shar sees Auril as a foolish upstart.#Realsmlore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 1, 2022