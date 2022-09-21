Which gemstones would one expect to find along with mithral ore?

1)

The glittering, soft silvery-black ore from which mithril is smelted is rare, but found throughout the Realms in long, thin veins, and even more rarely in pockets or lodes of concentrated ore, rarely larger than a one-room cottage.

Rubies, sapphires, and amethyst are the gemstones most often found close to mithril, amethyst sometimes in chunks as large as a wagon.

