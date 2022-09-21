The missing sigils belonging to Magister

hi! I was reading FOR13, Secrets of the Magister, and near the start it says that throughout the book there are sigils belonging to magisters. However, I could only find two illustrations that contain sigils. Were they cut in editing, or are they hidden somehow? A second question. The Mantle spell in the same book says it grants Telekinesis, Teleport without Error, and other powers as levels progress. How often could those powers be used?

