The missing sigils belonging to Magister

hi! I was reading FOR13, Secrets of the Magister, and near the start it says that throughout the book there are sigils belonging to magisters. However, I could only find two illustrations that contain sigils. Were they cut in editing, or are they hidden somehow? A second question. The Mantle spell in the same book says it grants Telekinesis, Teleport without Error, and other powers as levels progress. How often could those powers be used?
Thanks!
2/2
— Italian Archmage Karsus (@ItalianKarsus) March 4, 2022
They were cut in editing. I'd have to go looking to find my sheets and sheets of them.
Mantle powers: vary with the caster, but a good rule of thumb: 4-6 total uses of powers daily (within 24 hours) , so if you telekinese 3 times, you only have 1 to 3 "slots" left.#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 4, 2022