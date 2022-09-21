The fire crackles, my old bones ache, and for a chance to right the mistakes I made, I now yearn

Mayhap I’d choose other roads, not taken, so as to stand on other bridges, yet to burn — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 7, 2022

Yon fresh grave was by weary, bloodied goblins made

To bury the champions they lost in fray intense

That raged all around us, here, ere their foes fled hence

And so they won this little dell for twoscore lives; not a fair trade — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 8, 2022