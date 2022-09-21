The fire crackles, my old bones ache, and for a chance to right the mistakes I made, I now yearn
Mayhap I’d choose other roads, not taken, so as to stand on other bridges, yet to burn
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 7, 2022
Yon fresh grave was by weary, bloodied goblins made
To bury the champions they lost in fray intense
That raged all around us, here, ere their foes fled hence
And so they won this little dell for twoscore lives; not a fair trade
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 8, 2022
Yon idol’s head was by exploding fireball burst
Huge shards hurtled high, to fall like angry hail
I’m told a replacement head is in the mail
But delivery service out here is the worst
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 10, 2022