D&D tip: don’t gate something behind a check

#dnd tip: don’t gate something behind a check if it’s required for the narrative to move forward.

If you place something you really want the characters to find behind a locked door with no other entry points, be prepared to let it go if they fail to pick the lock!lol I can't believe I have to say this, but this isn't a criticism of a recent episode of LOVM, which *clearly* shows there were other entrances to the location—they even split the party—and even provided a means for team B to get through said door.

goodness.

