@JeremyECrawford Can you expand a superioty dice during a reaction attack? (Attack of opportunity for instance)
— Loïc Lavoie (@loiclavoie) April 21, 2017
A maneuver, not the rule on superiority dice, tells you when you can use it (taking the Attack action, making a weapon attack, etc.). #DnD https://t.co/sTH1rJGOyc
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 21, 2017
@JeremyECrawford Tnx 🙂 I think my question should have been more: "Does a reaction opportunity attack count as an attack action?"
— Loïc Lavoie (@loiclavoie) April 21, 2017
The Attack action is something you take on your turn (PH, 192). It, like many things in the game, includes attacking. #DnD https://t.co/MnKhWD4kOT
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 21, 2017