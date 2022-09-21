@JeremyECrawford Can you expand a superioty dice during a reaction attack? (Attack of opportunity for instance) — Loïc Lavoie (@loiclavoie) April 21, 2017

A maneuver, not the rule on superiority dice, tells you when you can use it (taking the Attack action, making a weapon attack, etc.). #DnD https://t.co/sTH1rJGOyc — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 21, 2017

@JeremyECrawford Tnx 🙂 I think my question should have been more: "Does a reaction opportunity attack count as an attack action?" — Loïc Lavoie (@loiclavoie) April 21, 2017