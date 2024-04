Where can an elvish archmage, fearing his past, go to protect his grandson and his parents? Trying to find my rogue/mystic’s “hometown”. The archmage holds a Tome of the Stilled Tongue.

Somewhere off the beaten path maybe.

I’d love any help as The Realms are vast! Many places, from the Nelanther (Pirate Isles) to the Border Kingdoms to the Velen peninsula to upforest Aglarond…hmmm, preferred climate? Stay on the continent of Faerun? ?

