What voice do you imagine Elminster to have?

What voice do you imagine Elminster Aumar to have? Maybe @TheEdVerse could even chime in on this one. No answer is correct, just opinions here. Is there a specific actor you have imagined in the role as your reading? #nerdy #DnD for Manner of speech: Nicol Williamson as Merlin in EXCALIBUR.

Elminster: dry English accent with Welsh lilt (Robertson Davies). But his accent wanders thanks to so much world-hopping. I've voiced him thousands of times down the years. ;}

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) December 4, 2017