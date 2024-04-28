How would the Waterdeep court system deal with the murder of a common thief?

Excuse me, @TheEdVerse, but my party seems to have found trouble in Waterdeep. They murdered a man who they saw aid in a mugging, the other suspects escaped, but now a couple of the party are in holding.

How would the court system deal with the murder of a common thief? 🤔 A magister [judge] will try the PCs (rather like our trials). Murder is a Severe Crime of The Second Plaint (Crimes Against The City). Conviction could mean a sentence of Death, or 10-15 years Enforced Hard Labor (these days, usually city wall/paving quarry-work). But… (1/2)

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 23, 2017