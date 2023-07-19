When you make a statement on twitter, it's a "word of god" statement. It would be helpful if you appended "unless something specifies otherwise (such as with grapple)" type statements, where the character limit allows.
— Thomas "You Can Call Me Tom" (@thomasabarry1) October 27, 2018
D&D is a game of exceptions, so every rule/ruling is qualified: the rule/ruling is true only until a more specific rule/ruling says otherwise.
I might say, "Every dragon is made of rainbows." But then we could publish an exception: "This dragon is made of flowers." #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2018
But the dragon made of flowers already exists at the time you said “Every dragon is made of rainbows.” As Word of God for D&D, don’t you think it’s better if you not make such broad unequivocal statements if you want people to look to the exceptions? I qualify my statements when I remember to or when I think it's important in a particular situation. My apologies if I've confused you when I haven't done it.
More importantly, I'm not the Word of God for D&D. The DM is.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2018