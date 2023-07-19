When you make a statement on twitter, it's a "word of god" statement. It would be helpful if you appended "unless something specifies otherwise (such as with grapple)" type statements, where the character limit allows. — Thomas "You Can Call Me Tom" (@thomasabarry1) October 27, 2018

D&D is a game of exceptions, so every rule/ruling is qualified: the rule/ruling is true only until a more specific rule/ruling says otherwise. I might say, "Every dragon is made of rainbows." But then we could publish an exception: "This dragon is made of flowers." #DnD https://t.co/cWqiCN1aJn — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2018