Spell scrolls are unintelligible if not on your list, but…

One thought on “Spell scrolls are unintelligible if not on your list, but…

  1. carlosmoya79 says:

    In other words, the general rule for scrolls is that anyone who has a language and is able to read can read a scroll and try to activate it. The specific rules for spell scrolls (which are a type of scroll) adds a new restriction that you can only understand or use a spell scroll if you are of a class with a spell list that includes the spell in the scroll.

    Tl;dr anyone who isn’t illiterate can read and use a Scroll of Knowing How to Differentiate a Glaive-Guisarme From a Guisarme-Voulge, but only people with the warlock class can read and use a Spell Scroll of Eldritch Blast.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.