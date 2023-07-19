I was hoping to find this cleaned up in the errata, but it seems to live on in confusion land. Spell scrolls are unintelligible if not on your list, but… (pic). @JeremyECrawford, is it both? Can anyone that can understand written language read and attempt to activate it? pic.twitter.com/7FMfTIxc57
There are two types of scrolls: scrolls of protection and spell scrolls. Other types of scrolls could appear in the future. The general rules for scrolls apply to all of them, but a particular type of scroll, like spell scrolls, can make exceptions to those rules. #DnD https://t.co/QjRgjWnt5w
In other words, the general rule for scrolls is that anyone who has a language and is able to read can read a scroll and try to activate it. The specific rules for spell scrolls (which are a type of scroll) adds a new restriction that you can only understand or use a spell scroll if you are of a class with a spell list that includes the spell in the scroll.
Tl;dr anyone who isn’t illiterate can read and use a Scroll of Knowing How to Differentiate a Glaive-Guisarme From a Guisarme-Voulge, but only people with the warlock class can read and use a Spell Scroll of Eldritch Blast.