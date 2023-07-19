does the Disarm option in DMG chapter 9 take up your action, or is it something you choose to do when making a weapon attack by any means? It takes up your action.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 5, 2018
One thought on “Does the Disarm option in DMG chapter 9 take up your action?”
Hi,
If you have multi attack does it take all your attacks?
Thanks